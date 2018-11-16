12 November 2018

Media Release

IES and NTUC Launch Global Engineers Leadership Programme for Budding C-Suite Talents

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) today announced the launch of the Global Engineers Leadership (GEL) Programme to groom senior engineers into C-Suite industry leaders, at the 36th Conference of the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO 36). This completes the Engineers Progression Pathway, a joint effort by IES and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to nurture the next generation of engineering leaders for Singapore.

Themed “Opening Minds, Discovering Possibilities, Creating Opportunities”, the GEL Programme will equip participants with future-ready management skills and global leadership perspectives. Together with their distinctive technical competence, these individuals can move on to assume strategic and global roles in general management.

This is a five-day residential programme jointly organised by IES and NTUC in collaboration with the National University of Singapore (NUS). Besides local organisations, the course will also be open to engineers from ASEAN to facilitate their professional practice outside of their home countries.

The practitioner-led course features a rich line-up of case studies, industry visits and panel discussions. It will include evening lectures by reputed industry leaders, policy makers and academics; and offer opportunities to network amongst themselves.

The GEL Programme will focus on helping participants understand the impact of global economic and political forces on the growth of Singapore and Southeast Asia; and embrace disruptive forces with agility, courage and compassion to steer their organisations towards success in a rapidly evolving environment.

“IES is committed to grooming future engineering leaders to lead our industry in developing our future economy. We hope that our efforts in establishing strong technical and management career pathways for engineers will also attract our younger generation to choose engineering as a career,” said Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, President, IES.

Initiated in 2014, the Engineers Progression Pathway to management roles started with the Young Engineers Leadership Programme and followed in 2016 by the Advanced Engineers Leadership Programme.

Note to media:

Chinese Glossary

English Terms Chinese Terms

ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO)

亚细安工程师组织联合会

Conference of ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organisations (CAFEO)

亚细安工程师组织联合会会议

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

新加坡工程师学会

Prof. Yeoh Lean Weng, President, IES President

杨联文博士, 新加坡工程师学会会长

About The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES)

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) was formally established in July 1966 as the national society of engineers in Singapore. IES is the premier engineering institution in Singapore and is called upon by the Government to provide feedback on professional engineering matters.

IES is well represented among the faculty members of the major engineering institutions of higher learning in Singapore. Through close collaboration with the local universities and polytechnics, IES organises courses, seminars and talks for engineers and IES members to advance the continuous development of engineers.

The Institution maintains close links with professional organisations of engineers regionally and throughout the world. These include organisations in Australia, China, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. The Institution also represents Singapore in the ASEAN Federation of Engineering Organizations (AFEO) and the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific (FEIAP) in promoting goodwill and fellowship among all engineers in ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific region.

Through its Engineering Accreditation Board (EAB), IES obtained full signatory status in the Washington Accord (WA) in June 2006. The entry grants IES the authority to represent Singapore, the first country within the ASEAN region which has obtained full signatory status in the WA, to vet education systems under the WA mutual recognition framework.

For more information, visit www.ies.org.sg.

