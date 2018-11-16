Godrej Group Has Now Entered In Okhla Phase-1 For Lavish House

Godrej Platinum has spread its wings in the 12 major cities of India in terms of residential, commercial and township projects which are not only marvelous in appearance but also comfortable in living. It is now working on its new residential project in Okhla, New Delhi. Here, the property seekers will enjoy the location benefits which are close to developed areas and popular institutes, hospitals, posh market and metro station. Invest in Godrej Okhla Delhi and live happily for the rest of your life.

Feel Fortunate In Godrej Homes

This new project will consist of premium amenities which include meditation pods, gymnasium, swimming pool and indoor and outdoor games like volleyball, cricket playground, table tennis, basketball court, etc. The Godrej Platinum Delhi has alarm system, reception, and 100% power backup so that your no work is left incomplete due to electricity.

Other amenities include crèche, sun decks, fresh water supply, gymnasium, car parking, garden, parks and playground which are easily available to all the residents. Also, the complex has lift to reach your floor rapidly. The lavish clubhouse, kids playground and beautiful landscape will offer you a better life.

Highlights Of Godrej Okhla

• Designed by quintessential architects

• High-quality building material used

• High-quality security services

• 24 hours amenities

• High rise towers with easy access of sunlight

• Spacious rooms with wide open windows

• Massive greenery all around

This is not an end here, this prime residence consist of modern fittings and fixtures that offers you lavish and comfortable life. This will be the best investment made by you on which you will get high return in future.

Every apartment of Godrej New Project Okhla has awesome interior which will attract your eyes. Now, you can invite your friends and families without any hesitation as these homes will enhance your living standard and will raise your status in society. These apartments will be designed as per vastu complaint which offers high-modern specification.

A Perfect Destination At Perfect Location

Godrej Okhla DelhiApartments are a location on the main wide road going towards Mathura road from Greater Kailash and upcoming road infrastructure will offer smooth roads to Noida, Jasola and Faridabad. This will be the first development of Godrej Properties in New Delhi that will gain lots of praise. Okhla is one of the best-developed areas and having many popular industries which has increased the demand for residential houses.

Location Benefits:

• Nehru Place is approachable within 8 minutes

• Jasola is only 11 minutes away

• Mohan Cooperative can be reached in 15 minutes

• Saket is only 20 minutes away

What else you are looking for? Godrej Okhla also enjoys the presence of some popular schools, colleges, health centers, grocer shops and retail shop. Ins short, you are getting the best homes developed by the best builder with best amenities. So, don’t lose this golden opportunity and become a part of lavish apartments.

