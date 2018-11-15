Last year’s game featured 38 episodes of 2KTV. Every one of these episodes gives gamers an opportunity to earn VC for answering questions and engaging in surveys. You can generally earn near 400 VC in the show, and it’s pretty informative overall.

The show runs after a week. In case you used all three of these strategies in concert, then you can realistically earn 13,000 VC per week without playing a single game. That is not even counting what you can earn from picking up the controller and really playing any of the VC-earning modes.

NBA 2K19 could play brightly, but its own off-the-court issues get in the way of its success. The game delivers a tremendous simulation of the game, with sparkling presentation to match along with a renewed focus on the inner-city roots that many NBA athletes share. Subsequently developer Visual Concepts requires this otherwise stellar game onto a detour toward microtransactions.

The NBA 2K series was on this path for years, but its emphasis on microtransactions reaches a new peak in NBA 2K19. Often it feels like the better bits of this game — of which there are plenty — becoming lost in its obsession with squeezing more money from its own players.

The rise of microtransactions from the NBA 2K series parallels the increasing tumult of this real-life NBA offseason. This year, 2K Sports had to alter NBA 2K19’s cover following having a blockbuster trade put its cover athlete at a different uniform. To better capture that expanding disarray in the league’s offices, NBA 2K19 introduces a story to its franchise mode, MyGM. A participant — your created MyPlayer, especially — suffers a career-ending knee accident and afterwards takes up the reins as general manager. Trade Kyrie Irving off or place him in another place; that is the crux of a group GM gig, with a hint of occasional internal team drama involved. It’s a stretch to call it a story mode as the menu does, but minor expansions into MyGM include dialogue exchanges and participant interactions new to 2K19 MT.

Not only is there a story in MyGM, there is still a bevy of MyPlayer options. Rather than invite Spike Lee to direct MyCareer (because he did back in NBA 2K16), NBA 2K19’s approach settles down, focusing on the turbulent rookie year of prior street baller DJ. It’s mostly satirical toward locker room civilization, a reprieve from the thick drama of Madden NFL 18’s Longshot as well as previous years old NBA 2K. For example, DJ’s agent is not a lot of one, but he does have a catchphrase: “Eat what you kill” The characters do not appear to comprehend what that means (and they say), but NBA 2K19 runs with it to the humor.

More news from https://www.nba2king.com/