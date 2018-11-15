Synthetic Fibers Have High Demand In The Construction Industry

The demand for synthetic fibers is mainly driven by increasing applications of synthetic fibers in the apparel and the construction industry. Synthetic fibers give specific characteristics such as thermal insulation, low soiling characteristics, which can be modified for a wide range of products such as table cloths, napkins, curtains and carpets. They are also being used in new areas of application such as roof insulation, geotextiles for stability of roads, walls and dams. Examples of synthetic fibers include nylon, rayon, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene and acetate.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL MANMADE AND SPECIAL FIBER FABRICS MARKET AT $110 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the manmade and special fiber fabrics market in 2017, accounting for more than two-third of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for more than one-third of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, automation has enabled textile manufacturing companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 2015, 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed in the US by 2025, thus indicating increased automation and robotics technology adoption. For instance, Software Automation Inc. introduced a new approach to sewing automation. The company implemented computer vision systems to eliminate fabric distortion issues where a camera is used to track stitching at needle and coordinates the movement of the fabric using light weight robots.

Bridgestone Corporation was the largest player in the market with revenue of $30.8 billion for the financial year 2016. Bridgestone’s growth strategy focuses on enhancing its manufacturing facilities and R&D structure.

Man-made fibers are to be distinguished from natural fibers such as silk, cotton, and wool. Polymers are also natural fibers, which consists of polymers, but they emerge from the textile manufacturing process in a relatively unaltered state. Some man-made fibers, too, are derived from naturally occurring polymers such as rayon and acetate.

