Smart Parking Market to reach a market size of $7.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Smart Parking Market size is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The RFID market would dominate the Global Smart Parking Market by Technology by 2024. The Ultrasonic market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Commercial Smart Parking Market by Region 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during (2018 – 2024).

The Security & Surveillance market dominated the Global Smart Parking Market by Application 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Smart Payment System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The License Plate Recognition market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Smart Parking Ltd., IEM SA, Amano Corporation (Amano Mcgann, Inc.), Urbiotica S.L., IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, Swarco AG, and Dongyang PC, Inc.

Global Smart Parking Market Size Segmentation

By Technology Type

RFID

Ultrasonic

Others Solution

By End User

Government

Commercial

By Application

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment System

License Plate Recognition

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Smart Parking Ltd.

IEM SA

AMANO CORPORATION (AMANO MCGANN, INC.)

URBIOTICA S.L.

IPS Group Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems

Swarco AG

Dongyang PC, Inc.

