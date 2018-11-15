Manhole Covers Market: Industry Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018-2025

15th November 2018 – Global Manhole Covers Market is segmented on the basis of product types, application, and geography. A manhole cover is a removable plate forming the cover over the opening of a manhole to avoid anything or anyone from falling in and to keep out unauthorized materials and persons. Manhole covers are made from cast iron, concrete or mixture of both. These manhole covers are inexpensive, heavy and strong. Generally their weight is more than 50 kilograms (110 lb). The weight helps to stay in that place when traffic passes over them and it is difficult for unauthorized people not having suitable tools to remove these manhole cover.

Especially in Europe, manhole covers are constructed from glass reinforced plastic or the other composite material. Due to legislations restricting acceptable manual handling weights, Europe has seen a move towards lighter weight composite manhole cover materials, which also has the benefits of electrical insulating properties and greater slip resistance. There are various manhole covers available in the market such as FRP or GRP manhole covers, BMC manhole covers, and SMC manhole covers. These manhole covers need to be covered so that a pedestrian could cross the road or walk through the sidewalk safely and they are also necessary for the cars to run smoothly on the roads without having the fear that their tires might get jammed in.

The manhole covers market is driven by the rising construction sector. With a growing real-estate industry and increasing population the need for manhole has become an important requirement. This fuels the demand for manhole covers market across the globe. Moreover, increased government initiatives to strengthen the civic system in countries of Asia Pacific drives the market for manhole covers. The manhole covers market is expected to show a tremendous growth in future. Manhole covers market is segmented on the basis of product types, application, and geography.

Based on product types, the manhole covers market is classified as metal cap, regenerated resin, polymer matrix composites, high strength steel fiber cement concrete, stainless steel, cast iron, and so on. Based on application, the manhole covers market is classified as airport & port, municipal, facility, and so on. Based on geography, the manhole covers market is classified as Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific.

The manhole covers industry in Asia Pacific rules the roost. It will develop at a CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to show fast economic and infrastructural growth. In Asia Pacific, construction sector is growing with loads of investments in the regions of India and China. Moreover, the increased government initiatives for municipal and civic areas are a key driver. Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Europe are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. The key players of manhole covers indsutry are EJ, Eagle Manufacturing Group, Aquacast, Peter Savage, Arcova, Fibrelite (Dover), Crescent Foundry, DKG, Ducast, SSI, ZIBO BAOGAI, Teng Co, Taizhou Zhonghai, Manhole Manhole Covers, Polieco, Fivestar, Xianxian Huihuang and Beijing Sanqun.

