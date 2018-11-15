Email Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Email management software manages high volumes of inbound electronic mail received by organizations. Email management is becoming an essential component of customer service for small medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. This type of software helps in assigning a reference number to email queries using a ticketing system, helping companies to respond and keep a track of email requests more easily. Another benefit is that it helps in minimizing spams with the use email receipt. Furthermore, it helps in intelligence analysis which helps readers to understand the content of an email and data enhancement which provides details about an email’s author. Some email management software also offers quick retrieval and email archiving. At its core, the software helps in organizing, sorting, and replying to huge volumes of inbound customer emails.

Email management software streamlines email handling processes, enables enhanced customer service, and ensures faster response. It is especially useful for complaint handling, managing enquiries, and other customer interactions. It also helps in bringing greater efficiency in the work flow, thereby reducing errors, increasing productivity, duplications, and omissions.

The global email management software market can be segmented based on component, enterprise size, and vertical. In terms of component, the email management software market can be bifurcated into two major categories: software (on premise, cloud (public cloud, private cloud) and hybrid) and services (managed service, professional services (maintenance, integration and installation)). By enterprise size, the email management software market can be categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. In terms of vertical, the global email management software market can be segregated into BFSI, telecom & IT, media & entertainment, transportation, retail & e-commerce, utilities, health care, government, and education.

The email management software market can be classified in terms of region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a major share of the email management software market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing number of enterprises and presence of large number of vendors providing services to various industries in the region. Moreover, cloud service providers and leading data companies are based in the region. Increase in the adoption of IoT, emergence of machine learning and AI technology, and rise in the number of business applications are the key factors projected to drive the growth of the email management software market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market for email management software owing to the rise in adoption of management software in enterprises in the region.