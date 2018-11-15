Automotive Data Analytics Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 15, 2018: Automotive Data Analytics is to examining data sets in order to obtain results about the information they contain, increasingly with the help of specialized systems and software.

Predictive maintenance is one of the new trend in automotive in which it identifies the vehicle maintenance before they occur.

In 2017, the global Automotive Data Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP SE

Microsoft

Bosch Software Innovations

IBM

Oracle

Sight Machine

ZenDrive

PitStop

Carfit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On-Demand

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Traffic Management

Safety and Security Management

Driver and User Behavior Analysis

Warranty Analytics

Dealer Performance Analysis

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

