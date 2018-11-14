Stars Football Announce Tony Adams Soccer School UK 2019

We are excited to announce the arrival of the Tony Adams Soccer School 2019 at Stars Football! The summer school football camp will run from the 3rd to the 18th August 2019 and will see Tony Adams take charge personally of training in week 2 at our campus in Hastings, UK.

HASTINGS, England – Nov. 13, 2018

Stars Football are pleased to introduce the Tony Adams Soccer School program for August 2019 at their 12 acre Academy, located in Hastings, UK. The Academy offers year round 6th form education and football programs. During the holidays we offer specialist holiday training camps and sessions. We are delighted Tony has chosen to partner with us to run the Tony Adams 2019 UK Soccer School. We welcome interest from boys aged 8 and over to join the residential camp for one or two week program. Our fully qualified & experienced residential team will ensure all boys receive the cultural experience of a lifetime alongside their amazing football coaching and training opportunity.

THE TONY ADAMS SOCCER SCHOOL UK 2019 program in association with Stars Football Academy is designed to maximise the experience of visitors from around the world from the very first minute of the opening ceremony.

We have three clear goals:

1. To improve students’ football skills, expose them to first class coaching and new styles of tactical play.

2. Develop boys’ language skills through classroom based english language lessons and cultural trips and excursions.

3. To provide a cultural immersion through guided outings to some of the famous British landmarks and exposure to the typical British way of life.

Starting with the football training, I can quite happily say that we are convinced the boys experience will be the best UK academy training they will experience! Many UK soccer schools have a famous name or club attached but the boys never get to see or meet the player in question. Our program offers training led by Tony Adams personally in Week Two. Week One is used as a time for the www.StarsFootball.co.uk team of expert coaches to help the boys adjust and acclimatise to the UK and to start feeding into the British culture of training in readiness for their sessions with former Premier League player and legend Tony Adams.

Our goals for the boys are simple in terms of football. We want to develop them as players by exposing them to first class soccer coaching from the former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams at the THE TONY ADAMS SOCCER SCHOOL UK 2019and help them develop new football habits and soccer drills they can take home whilst maintaining their love for the beautiful game. The sessions are fun, professional, inclusive and goal based so that each boy takes something from their time on the training pitch. We emphasise the need to be a ‘thinking footballer’ in todays’ game

The experience is one they will never forget and each boy will receive a written appraisal from the coaching team at the end of the soccer school along with their limited edition commemorative shirt at the closing night ceremony and personalised certificate.

Of course this is a massive opportunity to maximise the boys exposure to the English language and there are classroom based sessions with ability appropriate teaching in our UK ABLS accredited English language school. Each boy will be assessed for language proficiency in their first session and a Trinity program will follow with a final test and English language certificate issued.

We don’t just teach the boys English in the classroom, we use the opportunity to widen their English language skills through football training and excursions. The boys leave us with a great sense of how to speak everyday English and understand football English too.