Growing Mobile Data Traffic to Drive South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market through 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, South America DAS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 12%, in value terms, during 2018-2023, owing to growing penetration of 4G enabled mobile devices and need for high-speed uninterrupted connectivity services for streaming of High Definition (HD) video content. Growing investments in infrastructure development and increasing consumption of mobile data traffic are expected to further fuel the region’s DAS market during forecast period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Brasil Indústria e Comércio Ltda., Comba Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos de Telecomunicações Ltda, American Tower do Brasil and Boingo Holding Participações, Ltda. are the major companies operating in South America DAS market. By coverage, indoor DAS is expected to dominate the market, as a result of growing number of commercial spaces and high-rise buildings in addition to increasing acceptance of OTT (Over the Top) services in the region. Neutral host ownership segment is likely to register the fastest growth rate in the region’s DAS market in coming years, owing to lower capital expenditure for carrier service providers and periodic return on investment for DAS infrastructure owners. Brazil accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period as well, owing to huge smartphone user base and growing internet penetration in the country.

“Backed by increasing population and number of high-rise residential buildings and commercial spaces, such as malls and showrooms, demand for DAS is anticipated to grow in the region during the forecast period. Additionally, surging mobile data traffic, growing popularity of fiber & digital DAS, and rising number of connected devices, including smartphones, smart speakers and smart appliances are expected to aid growth in South America DAS market in coming five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

