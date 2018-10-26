Power Electronics System With LifePO4 Battery And Get High Maintenance

Electronic systems today are either backed up or run exclusively from solar power and batteries. Equipments such as closed-circuit surveillance systems, remote alarms and environmental monitoring systems require DC power storage for their functioning. The last few decades have seen the rise of Absorbant Glass Mat or lead acid batteries as the go-to product. AGM batteries till now are considered the most viable battery solution despite their consistently average performance and unimpressive results. The challenges that these batteries face are such as extreme temperature, weight, size and life span.

The electronic systems today require reliability that leads to annual battery replacement. Often, the labour cost for replacing lead acid batteries exceeds the cost of the product itself. The risks and hazards associated with frequent battery changes are also high which in turn is corroding the technology.

Why LifePO4 Battery Serve as Better Alternative?

Like any other technology, LifePO4 battery with its own set of merits is a better solution for the lead acid batteries. The lithium phosphate batteries have a life span 10 times longer than that of traditional lead acid batteries. This dramatically reduces the need for frequent battery changes. Lithium batteries are also environmentally friendly and safe to use in any system. Other advantages of LifeP04 technology include voltage protection, reverse polarity protection, and a flame-decreased chemistry. There are many advantages of using a lithium-ion cell battery, which is discussed below.

1. Higher density:

The much greater energy density is one of the chief advantages of a LifePO4 battery. The electronic equipments such as mobile phones need to operate longer between charges while still consuming more power, there is always a need of batteries with a much higher energy density. Therefore, higher power density offered by lithium ion batteries is a distinct advantage.

2. Self-discharge:

One issue with major types of batteries is that they lose their charge over time. This self-discharge is a major issue that has to be eliminated. One advantage of lithium iron phosphate battery is that their rate of self-discharge is much lower than that of other battery forms.

3. No priming:

Some of the rechargeable cells have to be primed when they require their first charge. This is a totally no requirement when it comes to LifePO4 charge.

4. Low cost maintenance:

One of the major advantages of lithium ion battery is that they do not require maintenance to ensure better performance. Other batteries require a periodic discharge to ensure that they are working properly. As this does not affect lithium cells, this process or other maintenance procedures are not required.

5. More Variety to avail:

There are more than one types of lithium batteries available. This advantage of LifePo4 charge is that the right amount of technology can be used for the particular application. Some forms of lithium ion battery provide a higher density and are ideal for end consumer level. These cells provide much higher current levels and are ideal for power tools and electric vehicles.

LifePO4 batteries serve needs most efficiently and power the electronic systems with reliability and safety for many years to come. Lifepo4 battery also is considered to be a an environment-friendly battery without any heavy metal, and is non-toxic and pollution-free.

Visit – http://evlithium.com/