3D Printed Solar Energy Trees to Witness Robust Thrust from Rising Research Activities to Develop Functional Solar Cells

3D printing technology has already harbored quite a many exciting changes in various sectors all over the world. One of the breakthroughs that the technology is pioneering is in the area of ​​energy harvesting. Efforts to leverage the vast potential of additive manufacturing technology underlie the search for renewable energy, notably solar power. Against this background, 3D printed solar energy tree is being pitted as the new technology marvel in the prototype for renewable energy harvesting. This is akin to an artificial tree where the separate organic solar cells act as separate power converters. The structures that form trunks of the solar tree are printed using byproducts of real trees, specifically wood-based biocomposites.

The cells are key to the harvesting of electricity, which is equipped with the potential to generate energy from numerous sources, apart from solar, such as wind and temperature changes. The energy generated is modest enough to power cell phones or similar devices such as bulbs and home appliances with small energy needs. The trunks and cells are mass produced and can be replicated without any limits to the energy harvesting technology according to the need.

Request Brochure @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Developed Regions Notably Lucrative for Uptake

On the regional front, Europe is likely to be a potential lucrative market for 3D printed solar energy trees. With a concept of solar forestry in a field, the demand for more sustainable solar energy panel technologies for energy harvesting received a robust boost. Add to this the stringent implementation of using non-renewable energy sources to power vehicles and provide lighting in the transpiration sector. This is increasingly the demand for 3d printed solar energy trees across the region.

Request Customization @ www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag…

Key solar manufacturers include SolarBotanic, Envision Solar International, Inc., Solar Impulse Industry Co. Ltd., Smart Smart Innovations, and Spotlight Solar.