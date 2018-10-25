Ultra High Definition Panel Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Various display screen technologies existing in the market include light-emitting diode (LED), liquid-crystal display (LCD), high definition (HD) and full high definition. Ultra high definition (UHD) is a new display technology that has emerged in the market recently. The growing demand for UHD panels worldwide is mainly driven by increasing usage of Ultra High Definition Panel Market in commercial sectors such as government and corporate sectors, the retail and hospitality industries, and in public areas such as sports venues. The 4K UHD displays are expected to offer significant opportunities for the players in display technologies market by enabling product and service differentiation. UHD display has emerged as the successor technology of full high definition display. HD includes both 1080 pixels and 720 pixels whereas; UHD includes 8K (4320p) and 4K (2160p).

Thus, UHD panels are offering significantly better resolution as compared to full high definition and thus are anticipated to find increasing use across various consumer electronics products including personal computers (PC), display screen/walls, televisions, smart phones and digital cameras, among others. The rapidly growing use of UHD TVs in media and broadcasting is aiding the growth of overall UHD panels market. The demand for UHD panels would be further boosted in the coming years as the prices are expected to come down.

This report provides strategic analysis of the global ultra high definition panel market, and forecasts its growth for the period 2014 – 2020. The scope of the report includes in detail cross sectional scrutiny and competitive analysis of the market across different geographic segments such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World (RoW). The key growth regions are North America and Asia Pacific, with both taking up the top slot for largest and fastest growing regions in terms of revenue, respectively. The Asia-Pacific market is forecast to be the fastest growing market over the period 2014 to 2020.

The market share analysis of the leading players of ultra high definition panel market mentioned in the report exemplifies the scrupulous understanding of their market shares. The report includes a detailed analysis of the prevalent market situation, company profiles and industry trends for UHD panels. The report identifies factors driving and restraining growth, and future business opportunities in the UHD panel market. Further, the report analyzes and provides the growth forecasts of the global UHD panel market in terms of revenue and volume by end-use application, technology and geography.

Ultra high definition (UHD) panel offers four times enhanced resolution as compared to the full high definition (HD) panels. The global UHD panel market by revenue was valued at USD 12,887.1 million in 2013 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. UHD panels find application in consumer electronic products such as televisions, cameras, personal computers, display screens/walls, laptops, tablets, etc. Key factors driving the growth of ultra high definition panel market include rising use of ultra high definition panel displays in the commercial sector including government, retail and hospitality industries, and in public areas such as sports venues.

Events such as FIFA World Cup 2014 have created opportunities for the leading players of UHD panel market. For instance, in June 2014, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced that the FIFA World Cup matches would be broadcasted on Sony UHD TV in the U.K. The UHD content would be shown on selected BBC research and development locations.

This is expected to boost the sales of Sony Corporation’s UHD TV. Furthermore, technological advancements such as OLED curved UHD TVs are also expected to contribute to the growth of global UHD panel market. In addition, reduction in the cost of ultra high definition televisions is also expected to create future opportunities for growth of the UHD panel market.

The market is segmented depending on end-user applications, technology used and major geographical Ultra High Definition Panel Market. Depending on the technology used, the UHD panel market is segmented into liquid-crystal display (LCD) and light-emitting diode (LED). The LCD segment dominated the global UHD panel market in 2013; however, owing to the technological advancements in LED technology, the prices of UHD LED based products have reduced due to which they are witnessing a faster adoption rate.

Hence, Ultra High Definition Panel Market segment, by volume is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period and dominate the technology segment in terms of volume by 2020. The end-user application segment includes television, personal computers, smart phones, display screens/walls and others. Others category of end-user applications includes products such as digital camera, notebooks and tablets.