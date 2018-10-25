International Designer Francesca Launched her Handbag Brand F.E.V. in India

Ludhiana, 25 Oct 2018: International designer from Milan Ms. Francesca E. Versace launched her luxury handbag brand F.E.V. in India. In a glamorous Fashion night in Ludhiana Francesca showcased her new collection along with international and Indian models. The dazzling fashion show was directed by India’s well-known fashion guru Mr. Jeet Brar.

F.E.V. means Femininity, Elegance and Versatility, is a luxury handbag line and all things quintessentially Italian in spirit and craftsmanship. This new line-up will be available in all the stores of Galleria Di Lux (Bangalore, Hyderabad & Ludhiana). To make this launch even more exciting, Galleria Di Lux brought forward an opportunity to travel to Milan- the city of Fashion and two nights stay along with a dinner date with Francesca E. Versace for its first 100 bags purchased of F.E.V.

Speaking on the occasion, Francesca E. Versace said, “I am very fascinated about India, I like Indian culture and I am very happy and excited to visit India, as it is my first time ever visiting this amazing country. I am here to launch my brand F.E.V in all the stores of Galleria Di Lux. F.E.V is my creation inspired by my Italian roots and charmed upbringing in London and Milan, as an unconventional women’s journey and my bohemian approach to life, Fashionably exotic, but ultimately with a down to earth ease.”

Galleria Di Lux, the ultimate destination for genuine luxury is a renowned multibrand luxury fashion destination across the world, with Ludhiana as a Fashion hub of India, Galleria Di Lux is unveiled its outlet in the city with a big bang.

On this occasion Mr. Jeet Brar said “It was an exciting moment for me to manage a fashion event for an international brand and for a renowned International designer Ms. Francesca E. Versace from Milan. It was a challenging job to match the ambiance to the finest quality of an International brand. 7 International and Indian models walked on the ramp to showcase F.E.V, and it was truly amazing.”

Jeet Brar has started his career in fashion industry in 1990, since then he’s managed & directed several prestigious fashion shows and has emerged as Fashion Guru in Indian fashion industry. Lot of Fashion Institutes and Fashion Houses have appointed Mr. Jeet Brar as their Mentor, Fashion consultant and Chief Fashion Adviser.