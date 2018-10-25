Experience Dentec NZ’s Complete Customer Care

Dentec NZ takes care of their clients by providing complete customer care in all areas of their services. The company provides dental practice design and fit-out services and dental equipment.

[AUCKLAND, 26/10/2018] – Dentec NZ is a company in Wiri that provides complete customer care along with their products and services. The company has a team of designers and builders of dental fit-outs. They offer dental equipment and dental equipment solutions.

Workshop Repairs

Dentec NZ provides complete aftercare services that include repairs, professional advice and dental equipment service. Customers can ensure successful and efficient overhauls of their equipment as the company is equipped with facilities, expertise and a well-stocked store for genuine equipment parts.

The Team includes licensed plumbers, licensed electricians, electronic technicians, licensed X-ray service technicians and pneumatic technicians. These technicians are as committed to excellent customer service as they are to innovative solutions.

Complete Site Assessment

The team of technicians at Dentec NZ conducts a complete assessment of their customers’ equipment to help them address customers’ operatory needs. They offer a comprehensive site assessment that includes:

• Equipment service history

• Equipment quality

• Advise and review on the everyday upkeep of equipment

• Maintenance or service contact

• Equipment’s model, make and age

Service and Validation

Dentec NZ’s team of qualified and trained service technicians specialise in the validation and service of washer-disinfectors and sterilisers. To avoid downtime during equipment repair, the company loans units while their service team works on both workshop and on-site services. The technicians keep records of their services as well as performance qualification reposts once they’re done with the service.

About Dentec NZ

Dentec NZ is a family-owned business that provides solutions to different healthcare infrastructure challenges. They have established themselves as one of New Zealand’s leading supplier of dental equipment and installation companies. The team behind Dentec NZ incorporates unparalleled workmanship and customer service to provide their clients with high levels of professionalism on projects.

If you need more information about Dentec NZ or have any enquiries about their range of products, visit their website at https://www.dentecnz.co.nz.