Data Center Power (DCP) Market Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Data center power is defined as a power solution to manage the power usage effectiveness (PUE) and increase the efficiency of data centers. Data center manufacturers are developing advanced power management solutions such as intelligent rack PDU, smart UPS, and battery monitoring equipment to minimize the overall power consumption rate.

The key factors driving the market include cost optimization of data centers for minimizing energy consumption and operational expenses, irregularities in power supply through UPS systems, and rise in digitization & cloud computing. The other aspects such as increasing usage of social media and adoption of online and mobile computing services by businesses require a large volume of storage, therefore organizations outsource their computing needs to cloud-based infrastructure.

The global Data Center Power Market is projected to reach USD 25 billion at a CAGR of over 10% by the end of the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Emerson Electric Company (U.S.)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• General Electric (U.S.)

• Eaton (Ireland)

• Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan)

• Raritan Inc. (U.S.)

• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (U.S.)

• Server Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• Tripp Lite (U.S.)

• CyberPower System (Taiwan)

• Black Box Corporation (U.S.)

• Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

• HP Enterprise Company (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global data center power market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in the global data center power market owing to the increasing IT requirements and rising energy consumption concerns. In North America, the market in the U.S. is expected to have a greater share owing to the availability of a large number of data centers, rise in energy cost, and presence of a large number of players in this region.

Asia Pacific market is growing with the highest CAGR owing to increasing data center construction, rise in cloud-based applications, growing IT & telecom services, and government support for the data center construction.

Data Center Power Market Segmentation:

The global data center power market is segmented into components, data center type, and end-users. The component segment is further segmented into solution and service. The solution segment consists of power distribution and backup solutions, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), cabling infrastructure, and others.

The service segment consists of training and consulting, support and maintenance and system integration. The segment data center type consists of large size data center, mid-size data center, and enterprise size data center. The end-user segment consists of IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government, power & energy, healthcare, retail, and others.

Intended Audience:

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Software Providers

• System Integrators

• Distributors and Resellers

• Government and Standardization Bodies

• Power & Energy Management Bodies

