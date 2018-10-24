Households Prone to Black Friday Plumbing Problems

SAPULPA, OK – OCTOBER 24, 2018 – Black Friday’s not only a huge day for retailers. It’s the busiest day of the year for plumbers as well.

Wooten Plumbing and other plumbers across the nation expect to be busier than usual the day after Thanksgiving. In fact, some residential plumbers report as much as a 50 percent increase in service calls on Black Friday. It’s likely to continue throughout the weekend after what plumbers refer to as “Brown Friday.”

Wooten Plumbing owner Brian Wooten said there are various reasons why. There are also steps that homeowners can take to prevent adding a call to the plumber to their already busy day.

The number one reason why, Wooten said, is clogged kitchen sink drains and garbage disposals. That delicious Thanksgiving turkey yields plenty of grease as it cooks, and that grease contributes to clogged drains. Add on bits of turkey, potato skins and other scraps that may also overwork your garbage disposal.

The kitchen isn’t the only room prone to plumbing mishaps. Think of the bathroom. Holiday guests add onto the use of toilets as well as tubs and showers. A slow-running shower drain can turn into a complete stoppage thanks to the increased amount of hair and soap residue. Additional use of the toilet means additional stress on residential drain systems.

Wooten said there are steps that homeowners can take to protect against a Brown Friday catastrophe. He suggests throwing solids away and not pouring grease and oils down the drain as they prepare their holiday feasts. Scrape leftover food into the trashcan.

He advises keeping wastebaskets in bathrooms so people are not tempted to flush wet wipes down the drain. Along with that, make sure each bathroom has a toilet plunger handy. Asking guests to space out their use of showers and baths, leaving time between each use, relieves stress on the drains.

“If you have any problems, don’t hesitate to call,” Wooten said. “We’ll be enjoying our hearty Thanksgiving meals like the rest of you, but come Black Friday, we’ll be ready to swing into action.”

