Oxbow SA: Leading Xerox Equipment Provider in Cape Town

Oxbow SA is a renowned Cape Town based company that offers xerox office automation machines in South Africa. The company specialises in telecommunications, CCTVs and EcoEnergy Solutions. Their solutions are available for easy monthly plans, for the convenience of the users.

Vision and Mission of the Company:

The core focus of the company is to provide the best services to their clients. The company is well-known for its dynamic nature. The main objectives of the company are illustrated below:

To provide supreme quality products to their customers.

To offer outstanding customer care service.

To encourage entrepreneurship.

To surpass the expectations of the stakeholders.

To maintain the highest standard of the business ethics.

Some of the important services provided by Oxbow are discussed below:

1. Office Automation:

The company offers a large selection of Xerox machines, meeting all the requirements of small offices to large corporate organisations. The experienced Xerox consultants at Oxbow SA can provide proper consultation for your business, assisting you to understand the total cost of ownership around the business. Their Xerox installations have managed print services that can automatically log technical calls and can manage the toner. You can get monthly meter readings and month-end reports with this service that can help in understanding the performance of machines.

2. Technical Service:

At Oxbow SA, you will get services from a highly trained support team, to assist your business needs. The intelligent remote support centre assists in reducing 30% of the incoming calls and it also offers guarantee regarding no service no pay.

3. Managed Print Service:

With their managed print service, you can easily log calls and manage printers actively on your network. Their software can be modified according to the needs of the customers so that they can pay more attention to their business needs.

4. Office Supplies:

Oxbow SA office supplies include a wide range of products like toner cartridges, brand printers like Canon, Samsung, Lexmark etc. Their products also include 3D printing, Microsoft licensing, stationery, whiteboards, office furniture and many others. Moreover, the representatives of the company are in regular touch with the customers, so that a healthy relationship is maintained.

5. Telecommunications and CCTV:

Telecommunication services provided by Oxbow SA, include PABX, lease cost routing, VoIP, LTE, video conferencing, cloud based hosted solutions and many others. At Oxbow SA, you will get various varieties of CCTV surveillance technology from the reputed manufacturers at the best competitive prices.

For further information, please visit https://oxbowsa.co.za/

About Oxbow:

Operational from 2003, Oxbow SA specialises in the sales and service of Xerox office automation machines. This Cape Town based company supplies office consumables and EcoEnergy solutions, solely focused on the customer’s requirements.

Contact:

6 Millvale Rd, Milnerton

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0)21 835 1400