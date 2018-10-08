Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Report 2018 – Dell Inc., CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cloud backup & recovery software provides users with a system for the backup, storage, and recovery of data and computer files. Cloud backup is rapidly becoming a very demanding data protection option for many IT organizations. Recovery and cloud backup play a vital role in business continuity strategy. The most common form of data protection is backup/restore software. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, security, storage and virtualization of the data. It helps to get back to normal operations by rapidly restoring files after a system failure or file loss. Some of the cloud backup software include idrive, carbonite, google drive, mozy, among others.

The main factors pushing the demand for social media analytics are emphasis on reducing expenditure, increasing adoption of cloud data backup, rising need for data security and privacy concerns, and surge in acceptance of the solutions amongst SMEs. However, storage management, latency in data retrieval, and securing backups replacement are some of the major challenge confronted by the players that are operating in the market. Moreover, blockchain solutions for the future of data backup, emergence of IaaS and high demand for big data, and social networking present are the various opportunities likely to gain significant impetus in the coming future.

Deployment model, user type, industry vertical and geography are the major segment considered in the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Deployment model segment includes. Private and, public & hybrid. User type segment is bifurcated into. small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. Further, industry vertical is segmented on the basis of BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, telecom & IT, manufacturing and others industry verticals

Based on geography, global cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the global cloud backup & recovery software market include IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Actifio Inc., Veeam Software, Commvault, Veritas Technologies LLC, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market with respect to major segments such as deployment model, user type, industry vertical and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market

Deployment Model segments

Private

Public and Hybrid

User Type Segments

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Segments

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others Industry Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

