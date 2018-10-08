Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market | Growth & Overview

Rising disposable income and increasing spending capacity among individual in developed countries is a major factor driving growth of the global automotive PVC artificial leather market. In addition, growing demand from luxury and premium car owners for leather that is aesthetically pleasing, and is stain and crack resistant is another factor expected to boost growth of the global automotive PVC artificial leather market.

Furthermore, growing automotive production across the globe and manufacturers approach towards providing comfortable ergonomic seat in order to reduce fatigue of the passenger or driver is expected to further support growth of the global automotive PVC artificial leather market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate in the global automotive PVC artificial leather market with higher revenue share as compared to that of the other regional markets, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing vehicle production and presence of prominent players operating in countries in this region. North America and Europe markets account for significant revenue shares in the global automotive PVC artificial leather market, followed by markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Europe is projected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing rising disposable income and increasing spending capacity among individuals in economies in this region.