Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market : Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends & Forecast

Feed additives are now one of the coherent parts of the worldwide rising meat production industry. For improvising the overall growth of the animals, feed additives are mixed with the basic feed mix. Feed additives acts as a catalyst in improving rate of weight gain, prevention of diseases in animals, prevents vitamin deficiencies and improves feed digestion and conversion, thereby improving the quality of meat production. Feed additives are normally used in small quantities for e.g. in injectable, pellets, liquids and powder form. The dosage of the feed additives differs from animal to animal.

Animal feed additives are classified into two major types:

Nutritional feed additives such as amino acids, minerals and vitamins:

It helps in providing effective nutrients in optimum proportion thereby helping the animals gain lean meat and higher muscle mass at a quicker rate than before.

Non-nutritional feed additives such as antibiotics, enzymes and acidifiers:

It acts as armor against diseases, improving the digestive system, aiding in reproduction and reducing phosphate content in the livestock waste.

In the global animal health industry, packaged pharmaceuticals was the second largest segment with 35% of overall market share and mainly consists of reproduction hormones, antibiotics and anti-parasitic products for treatment and preservation of animal health. Other segments in the animal health industry are animal biological (vaccines) with 15% market share and animal diagnostics (reagents and reproductive support) with 7.3% market share.

Different participants exist, like pre-mixers, feed mills and distributors, who manufacture and distribute the feed additives in the market. The feed additives either reaches the consumers directly through the industry participants by their own brands or through integrated feed producers.

Animal diagnostics, animal biological, packaged pharmaceuticals and feed additives fall under the global animal health sector. Animal feed additives accounts for 42.7% share of the overall animal health industry and this is because of the accessibility to a broad range of products having wide benefits. The multiple driving factors like industrialization in meat production, increasing demand for protein enriched meat products and rising awareness towards the quality of meat are the fuelling factors in the segment of feed additives such as amino acids, vitamins and acidifiers.