The report covers forecast analysis for Hybrid Commercial Legal Services Global Market

Hybrid Commercial Legal Services Global Market Size:

The global hybrid commercial legal services market was valued at $80.6 billion in 2017. North America was the largest geographic region accounting for $41.6 billion or 51.6% of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for $37 billion or 45.9% of the global hybrid commercial legal services market.

Hybrid Commercial Legal Services Global Market Overview:

Well-established legal firms are partnering with other legal service providers to offer a more comprehensive and economical hybrid legal services to clients. Allen & Overy, a renowned London, UK based international firm is partnering with other legal firms to provide such comprehensive set of legal services to customers that can be cost-effective and highly customized to fit the customer’s needs. Offering such hybrid services also help strengthen customer relationships.

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly half of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for half of the global hybrid commercial legal services market.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-commercial-legal-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the purchase patterns of customers seeking legal services is evolving continuously and customers are becoming more willing to purchase legal services from non-traditional companies. Companies are willing to obtain legal services from non-traditional firms that offers a range of professional services. For instance, according to a survey by Deloitte about 52% of in-house departments are considering buying legal services from non-traditional law firms. Clients are looking for companies that have cross functional legal expertise such as finance, accounting and marketing and companies that offer services through online tools such as LegalZoom, Rocket Lawyer and LawDepot. Also, according to a survey by Deloitte on Legal Services Trends in 2016, about 35% of the organizations are looking for commercial and non-legal expertise and 18% of organizations are looking for expertise in digital, data privacy and cyber security expertise from legal service providers.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=429&type=smp

Latham & Watkins was the biggest player in the hybrid commercial legal services market, with revenue of $3 billion in 2016. Latham & Watkins’ growth strategy aims to expand its business in the Asian region. The company added six partners to its Hong Kong office through relocations and hiring. Latham & Watkins also opened offices in South Korea as part of its Asia expansion strategy.

Hybrid commercial legal service providers provide more than one type of legal services to companies customized for their specific needs. The services can include but are not limited to two or more of the following: contract lawyers, document review services, legal consultancy and managed legal services.

Hybrid Commercial Legal Service Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company