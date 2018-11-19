Odisha Government Announced New Biotechnology Policy

The Odisha government has announced a new Biotechnology Policy 2018 to attract investments in the sector at the concluding day of the Make in Odisha Conclave, held in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister B N Patra said that the government will provide its full support for the development of the biotechnology sector by forming Public Private Partnership, bio-incubation centers, and bi-tech finishing schools.
