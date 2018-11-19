Mobile Gamma Cameras Market is Expected to Register Highest CAGR of 4.8% by 2028

Advancements in healthcare technology – particularly in the surgery category – have led to an increasing adoption of gamma cameras. Further, the numerous developments in radio nucleotides are anticipated to favour the adoption of solid state cameras and mobile gamma cameras. SPECT is currently the biggest application of gamma cameras given the low cost, large suite of radioisotopes, and expanded use cases. Having said this, PET is anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of adoption, owing to the greater special resolution and sensitivity, brought about by the use of positron emitting radioisotope that provides more energy, contrast, and special resolution. These findings are presented in a new research study on the global mobile gamma cameras market by Future Market Insights (FMI).

According to FMI analysis, the high costs of PET as compared to SPECT are expected to be negated in the wake of development of high sensitivity and selective tracers. FMI predicts a growth rate of 4.8% for the mobile gamma cameras market during the 10 year period from 2018 to 2028. Revenue from the sales of mobile gamma cameras is estimated to reach US$ 75.2 Mn by 2028 end, up from US$ 47.2 Mn in 2018.

Shift Towards Dual Head Gamma Cameras and Premium Priced Hi-tech Products Trending the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market

Technology continues to remain a major enabler of revenue growth in the global mobile gamma cameras market. Being a high value-low volume market, technology plays a vital role in the mobile gamma cameras market, where the technologically advanced products are priced at a premium. The development of solid state sensors is slowly replacing the photomultiplier tube and this represents the biggest technological development in the mobile gamma cameras market followed by miniaturisation.

A notable trend being observed in the mobile gamma cameras market is the adoption shift towards dual head gamma cameras. Single head mobile gamma cameras have certain inherent disadvantages such as slow speed and lower density count leading to inability to perform different types of tests. This has resulted in an elevated demand for multiple head cameras. Dual head cameras increase total counts per stop, resulting in relatively lesser scan time and better image quality leading to enhanced accuracy in diagnosis.

Further, the latest mobile gamma cameras come with newer and better functionalities. Owing to advances in electronic components and software, modern mobile gamma cameras include advanced reconstruction algorithms and periodic updates that help boost scan speeds and image correction parameters. Advanced gamma camera software also facilitates more personalised patient scans by tracking patient activity and performing appropriate scans.

Key Takeaways from the Research Study on Mobile Gamma Cameras

The report by Future Market Insights studies the growth trajectory of the global market for mobile gamma cameras and also presents detailed forecasts for the various segments of the market. Key insights from the report are highlighted below:

Ambulatory surgical centres will remain fastest growing end users of mobile gamma cameras, owing to a greater demand in point of care testing

North America represents the largest regional market for mobile gamma cameras while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market

Single head mobile gamma cameras continue to remain dominant in terms of revenue owing to the small form factor and low cost; however, dual head mobile gamma cameras will witness rapid growth in demand on account of their high scanning speeds and better resolution

New product development and strong after sales service agreements with end users will remain key differentiating strategies of mobile gamma camera manufacturers

