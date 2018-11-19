Greener Solutions In The Laminated Plastic Product Industry

Green solutions are being adopted by laminated plastic product manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions. They are using green materials such as polyethylene produced from ethanol sugarcane, soybeans, tapioca instead of polyethylene from oil or natural gas. Production of lightweight, multifunctional, biodegradable and recyclable plastics are also some of the strategies adopted by plastic manufacturing to reduce the impact of plastics products on the environment.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE LAMINATED PLASTIC PLATE, SHEET AND SHAPE MANUFACTURING GLOBAL MARKET AT $107 BIILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly half of the laminated plastic plate manufacturing global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-fourth of the global laminated plastics plate, sheet and shape manufacturing market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the world population is increasingly becoming aware about the adverse impact of plastic materials on the environment. This has led to a rapid increase in demand for eco-friendly plastics: bioplastics that are manufactured from polymer resins derived from plants and plastics that can be decomposed with the help of bacteria. For example, global bio plastics production capacity is estimated to be around 6 million tons in 2017 and the global market for bio plastics and biopolymers is expected to be around $5 billion in 2021, thus indicating high demand for ecofriendly plastic products.

PolyOne was the biggest player in the laminated plastic plate, sheet and shape manufacturing market, with revenues exceeding $3.3 billion in 2016. PolyOne’s strategy focusses on specialization, globalization for achieving commercial and operational excellence.

Laminated plastic plate, sheet and shape companies produce laminating plastic profile shapes, such as sheets, plates and rods from PE, PP and other polymers. The lamination process generally includes bonding or impregnating profiles with plastics resins and compressing them under heat. These products are predominantly used in construction industries.

