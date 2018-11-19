CNC Honing Machine Market 2025 New Opportunities, Key Trends and Growth Factors

19th November, 2018- CNC Honing Machine Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, technological innovations and wide range of applications. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of these machines. CNC Honing Machine Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. The industry is segmented by product type as vertical honing machines, horizontal honing machines and others.

CNC Honing Machine Market is classified on applications as automobile industry, bearing, space, tractor industry, and others. CNC Honing Machine Market is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. The market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the CNC Honing Machine Market include AZ spa, Nagel Precision Inc., KADIA Production, Schlafli Engineering AG, Gleason, Pemamo Honing, Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd, Ohio Tool Works, Urschel Laboratories, Gehring, Sunnen Products Company, and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of CNC Honing Machine in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global CNC Honing Machine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AZ spa

Beijing No.1 Machine Tool Imp. & Exp. Corp. Ltd

Gehring

Gleason

KADIA Production

Nagel Precision Inc

Ohio Tool Works

Pemamo Honing

Schlafli Engineering AG

Sunnen Products Company

Urschel Laboratories

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Vertical Honing Machines

Horizonta Honing Machines

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile Industry

Tractor Industry

Space

Bearing

Other

