Application Virtualization Market worth 2.6 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Application Virtualization Market by Types (ERP, CRM, Hypervisor Security), Platform (OS and Software Development Virtualization), Technology, Service (Integration, Professional Services), End User, Vertical & Regions – Global Forecast to 2020”, segments the global market on the basis of applications, platforms, technologies, services, end users, verticals, and regions, along with providing in-depth analysis and revenue forecasts. It also identifies the drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market and provides burning issues along with premium insights for the market. The detailed analysis of the key players included in the report provides insight on their products and services, strategies, and recent developments associated with the application virtualization market.

[184 Pages Report] The global application virtualization market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2015 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2020, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2015 to 2020.

The report also includes an extensive analysis of the key players in the application virtualization space with their profiles, product and service portfolio, key strategies, and recent developments. The report provides insights into major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, global adoption trends, and key issues in the application virtualization market.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-market:

On the basis of application, platform, and technology

• Application

• Platform

• Technology

On the basis of end user

• SMBs

• Enterprises

On the basis of vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Automotive

• Academia and Research

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Government

On the basis of regions

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

The most serious concern of today’s IT industries is to minimize the maintenance cost and maximize productivity. To achieve this, it is important for an industry to optimally use its resources. There are diverse operating systems available in the market with their own set of operating environment, features, file system, registry, support to the applications, etc. This prevents the use of an application developed considering a specific operating system to be executed on another. To use such applications one need to switch among the operating systems that support the application. This is a very tedious task for the user. Application virtualization is the solution to this problem. It allows the execution of an application under a non-native operating system. It acts as an interface between the two.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2OUtZa6

Today, due to the presence of diverse operating systems a new problem has emerged for computer and smartphone users, which is the portability of applications. One application developed under one operating system cannot be executed on another operating system. Therefore, to provide the operating environment, the user either needs to purchase a completely new set of device with native operating system or restart the device to switch to the native operating system, but both the solutions are not desirable.

There is a need for an interface which could provide an operating environment to the application running on a non-native operating system. This interface is called application virtualization. Application virtualization basically consists of four primary modules: input/output interface, graphics interface, hardware interface, and library functions interface. Secondary modules include multi-user support, security, application isolation, communication between guest and host applications, access to remote services, and such.

The companies are focusing on new product launch and product enhancement as the key strategy. Various Tier-1 companies have acquired small businesses for their inorganic growth. Additionally, enterprises are spending a respectable proportion of their revenue on research and development for the organic growth of their companies.

Further, the market remains competitive with the entry of niche players. These players provide products and services, thereby increasing their market bargain capability among the large vendors. The major vendors in the application virtualization market are Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, VMWare, Inc., Citrix systems, Inc., Red Hat Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Google, Dell, Inc., Computing, and many others.

According to MarketsandMarkets’ research, the global application virtualization market is expected to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2015 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. In the current scenario, North America is expected to be the largest market on the basis of spending and adoption of application virtualization solutions, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse 131 tables and 70 figures spread through 184 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Application Virtualization Market – Global Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/application-virtualization-market-263424909.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com