Application Management Services Market Size, Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Growth & Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global application management services market is presumed to expand at 22 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to the growing use of mobile applications, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Application management services are complete service management of business application which commences from conceptualization to modification to deployment, maintenance and support. AMS enables and supports business enterprises to manage large number of business applications. It also offer a cost-effective service solution to business enterprises to stabilize their existing services and also transform into applications innovation.

Application management services or AMS provides services covering life-cycle stages of application including maintenance, monitoring & support, application development, and others. Growth in mobile applications is presumed to bolster the demand for management services and is estimated to propel the market. Additionally, rise in bring your own devices (BYOD) in business enterprises is expected to foster the market demand for management services for software, hardware, and services.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players of Application Management Services market include Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France),Infosys (India), Oracle Corporation(U.S.),SAP(Germany),Deloitte (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Optimum Solutions (Singapore), Neoris (U.S), Sierra-Cedar, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (U.S.), HCL (India), IBM (U.S.), Wipro (India), and Tech Mahindra (India)

According to MRFR, the global Application Management Services market is expected to reach approximately over USD 35 billion by 2023 growing at a 22% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

On the flip side, with the increase in mobile application, there is a growing security risk for confidential and private information which is presumed to hamper the market growth over the review period. Moreover, high investment in application security which further increases the expenditure budget for IT applications is considered to act as a barrier to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Industry News

Sohan Lal Commodity Management has applied for a patent application with the India Patent Office titled System and Method for Real-time Monitoring of Quality Control Data in a War. The artificial intelligence infused technology system and method will allow syncing of data from the warehouse management subsystems located at several locations connected through a distributed computing network to the warehouse management system. This will enable proper monitoring to ensure the health of commodity during the entire process.

Segmentation:

The application management services market is differentiated by service-type, organization size, deployment, and end-user.

The service-type of the application management services market is categorized as system integration, support & maintenance, database management, consulting services, and modernization services. On the basis of deployment, the market comprises on-premises and on-cloud. Based on the organization size, the market is categorized as large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail & E-commerce, healthcare & life science, and energy & utilities.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the Application Management Services is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have a significant growth in the application management services market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the region. This is due to presence of large number of service providers in the region. Europe is also expected to have a substantial growth in the market. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are expected to be leading countries due to the increase in adoption of cloud services. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the AMS market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the application management services market. This is attributed to increased investment from advance economies to boost small and medium business organization.

