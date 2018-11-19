Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital organized an awareness rally, “Walkathon” on World Diabetes Day

Wednesday, 14th November, 2018, Pune: Marking the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra’s first Joint Commission International (JCI), USA and NABH accredited Hospital commenced Walkathon from Walhekar Wadi Chowk to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital where hospital’s paramedic staffs and doctors took part. The Walkathon was a silent rally consisting of placards and banners to spread awareness about diabetes its causes, its prevention and the devastating effects it has on the human lives.

The super specialty healthcare facility also organized free random Blood Sugar checkup camps at more than 19 places including Dange Chowk, Hinjewadi, Pimple Saudagar, Aundh, Pimple Gurav, Pimpri, Akurdi, Nigdi, Rawet, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Dehu Road, Rainbow Plaza and other areas.

“India is slowly becoming the Diabetic capital of the world. Diabetes if left untreated can lead to several short-term and long-term illnesses. With Walkathon our aim is to educate people on how Diabetes is linked with the lifestyle and if detected early, people could lead a happy life. We believe that – “Diabetes more you know, safer you are” said Ms. Rekha Dubey, CEO, Aditya Birla Hospital.

“In all the years I have spent dealing with diabetes, what I have seen is that whether the problems are related to diet, exercise, smoking or alcohol, they can be managed easily if the doctor and patient work in conjunction. Intensive lifestyle modification, adaptation of healthy diet and increased physical activity with adequate sleep and regular check-ups go a long way in keeping the disease at bay”, said Dr. Nitin Gade, Diabetologist, Aditya Birla Memorial hospital.

“Diabetes can become a life-threatening disease. Various studies have shown that the high incidence of diabetes in India is mainly because of sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activity, obesity, stress and consumption of diets rich in fat, sugar and calories. It has devastating complications if not treated early and managed appropriately. During these Programs, we will be educating the people of Pune about Prevention of Diabetes and its complications”, said Dr. S.K. Sinha, Senior Endocrinologist, Aditya Birla Memorial hospital.