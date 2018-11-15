Mister Cap Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2028

Global Mister Cap: Market Overview – The mister cap is also known as finger sprayer or pump. Mister cap finds application in various cosmetic products such as perfumes, moisturizers, mist sprayers, essential oils etc. These caps are generally made up of polypropylene & polyethylene plastics. Generally mister caps are used where minimum amount of product is required. Mister caps are available in variety of sizes & colors as per the demands. Various end use industries such as pharmaceutical, automobile, food & beverage need mister cap for the packaging of car spray paints, medicines, cleaning products and many other products. The demand for cosmetics and pharmaceutical drugs has been increasing at a healthy rate and as an impact of this, the mister cap market is also expected to record an increase in demand in the forecast period.

Global Mister Cap Market: Dynamics – Increasing use of sophisticated closure products in packaging of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are driving the market of mister caps globally. With the modernization and increasing focus on beauty enhancement products, the demand for cosmetics such as mist, essential oils, perfumes, air fresheners are increasing which in turn is accelerating the demand of mister caps in the market. In recent years, growing demand for spray paints in the paint industry is one of the key factor in driving the market of mister cap. As well as growing pharmaceutical & automobile industries act as a driver. Mister caps provides cost effective sealing solution. With the market changing dynamically, company requirements are also varying. Manufacturers are looking for products that can offer longer shelf life. With growing e-commerce industry, it is essential to design packaging to survive the transport and sustain its integrity in various environmental conditions. Mister caps provides obstruction for dirt, oxygen and moisture and keeps the product fresh & secure from undesired opening this is reason that mister caps are preferred over its substitutes.

However, the mister cap industry is dependent on polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, which are used as raw materials, have significantly fluctuating costs in the market. Also, stringent regulations regarding the plastic quality can affect the mister cap market. Also, regulations result in surplus costs, as there is a need for testing to meet the standards. These factors are disturbing the overall cost for companies, thus restraining the growth of the mister caps market. Eco friendly and recycled mister caps can serve as opportunities for the manufacturers in the market.

Global Mister Cap Market: Segmentation – On the basis of material, global mister cap can be segmented as: Metal, Plastic, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl chloride, Others; On the basis of application, global mister cap can be segmented as: Room Freshener, Medical Bottle, Perfumes & deodorants, Aroma bottles, Hair care products, Spray paints, Others;On the basis of end use, global mister cap can be segmented as: Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal & Home Care Industry, Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Others;

Geographically, the global mister cap market can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Asia Pacific and MEA. MEA region is expected to grow highest in terms of CAGR, as the Saudi Arabia is leading in caps & closure market followed by UAE. Asia Pacific & North America region have significant market share in the mister cap market followed by Europe.

Global Mister Cap Market: Key Players – Some of the global key players in the mister cap market are as follows: Global Closure Systems, Plastics Caps and Closures, Lindal Group, Weener Plastics Group B.V, Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., Berry Global, Pluritrade S.r.l., Paneuropean S.A.; Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global mister cap market during forecast period

Global Mister Cap Market: Key Developments – Some of the key developments in the mister cap market are as follows: In 2017, Coster Group has introduced mister caps is fitted with a newly developed and visible tamper tag on the rear side of the finger pad. Weener Plastics’ has launched new twist-lock mister cap for new Nivea deodorant packaging in 2018.

