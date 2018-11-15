Haffner Law Assists Injured Workers in Obtaining Personal Injury Compensation

Employees seeking to file for personal injury claims for work injuries can expect aggressive legal representation and counsel from Haffner Law. The firm’s attorneys fight for its clients’ right to receive the compensation they deserve.

[LOS ANGELES, 11/15/2018] – Haffner Law provides aggressive and reliable legal representation for clients seeking to file for personal injury claims for injuries sustained at their workplace. The law firm ensures clients get the maximum amount of financial compensation possible. Its lawyers have extensive experience in both settling cases out-of-court and winning trials before a judge and jury.

Experienced Representation for Personal Injury Claims for Work Accidents

Haffner Law understands how a personal injury takes its toll on its clients financially, emotionally, and physically — more so when California’s mandatory workers’ compensation laws cannot cover all the clients’ losses.

The firm’s lawyers help clients explore their legal options. They’re well-versed in the complexities involved in seeking personal injury compensation after sustaining injuries due to another person’s negligence.

Importance of Proving Another Party’s Fault

Unlike mandatory workers’ compensation benefits, personal injury claims for work injuries require proving that another person is liable for the claimant’s injuries.

Haffner Law helps clients prove that the blame for the accident lies on the other party, either partially or wholly. It ensures the client has a solid body of supporting evidence to strengthen their claims. Such evidence includes proper medical documentation of the client’s diagnosis, witness statements corroborating the events, and more. All these ensure clients have a strong and compelling case should the negligent party contest the claims.

Claiming for Non-economic Damages

Workers’ compensation benefits are limited only to medical expenses and a limited amount of economic damages. The injured party can only claim for a part of their weekly income for a certain amount of time. These limitations are why many people who sustain work injuries seek additional compensation through personal injury claims.

Haffner Law guides clients through filing for compensation for more economic damages like lost wages and loss of future earning potential. The law firm also helps them receive compensation for non-economic damages like:

• Pain and suffering

• Mental anguish or emotional trauma, manifesting in conditions like chronic anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder

• Loss of enjoyment of life, pertaining to the client’s inability to do their hobbies due to the injury

• Loss of consortium or when the client’s injury negatively affects their relationship with their family

Haffner Law’s attorneys determine the value of the non-economic damages based on its influence in the client’s daily life.

About Haffner Law

Haffner Law is a Los Angeles-based plaintiff law firm with over two decades of experience providing aggressive and reliable legal representation. The firm’s areas of practice range from medical malpractice and insurance denials to business litigation and class action suits. It prides itself seeing the cases of its clients to a successful conclusion and securing the maximum possible compensation.

Haffner Law’s team of attorneys are well-versed in the courtroom. They will not hesitate to take a case to trial should a proposed settlement be inadequate for its clients. For more information or a free case consultation, visit https://www.haffnerlawyers.com.