Automotive Robotic Painting Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Global Automotive Robotic Painting Market: Overview

The automotive robotic painting machine is used to apply paint or coating on vehicle bodies. Automotive robotic painting machine can work in harsh environment where worker feels problem due to harmful environment, at the time of painting various types of harmful gas emits from paint which can affect the human health, can apply paint without leaving behind inconsistencies, drip and overspray. In automotive robotic painting, servomotor is used in robots for desired moment or rotation of robot and end effector is used for picking and releasing of paint spray machine. OEM is used automotive robotic painting machine for painting or coating of main frame or component of vehicle. While, automotive vehicle assembler or component supplier is used automotive robotic painting machine for proper painting. Over the last few years, vehicle modification activity is gaining significant momentum in the automotive industry. In vehicle modification, the service man noted down the desire design of vehicle and make the changes in vehicle design and also apply paints with various coolers for providing attractive look of vehicle. In product type segment, the articulated robot is projected to account for largest share in the automotive robot painting market. The articulated robot is widely present in the market as compared to cylindrical, Cartesian and SCARA robots owing to its tremendous features such as higher degree of freedom and can be used for multiple applications. In developed economies such as U.S. and Europe, the automotive vehicle manufacturer is focused towards to enhancing cost competitiveness among all OEM’s is projected to result in growing demand for controllers types automotive robotic painting during the forecast period. Automotive industry is projected to play significant role in the economic development. Therefore, the increasing demand of vehicle at global level is projected to enrich the sales growth of the automotive robotic painting market during the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7116

Global Automotive Robotic Painting Market: Dynamics

Increasing industrial plan such as industry 4.0 coupled with increasing labor cost is projected to ramp up the global automotive robotic painting market over the slated time period. Moreover, increased focus of automotive vehicle manufacturer towards automation, high demand for precision and quality control, decrease in the time needed to market the products is also anticipated to enrich the global automotive robotic painting market during the forecast period.

High initial investment cost and large in size are factors which may hinder the growth of the global automotive robotic painting market during the forecast period. Moreover, skilled installer or operator is required for operating or designing the operating software. Therefore, in undeveloped country, small scale vehicle manufacturer have low budget or not able to install automotive robotic painting machine that may hamper the global sales or installation of automotive robotic painting machine by the end of 2028.

In vehicle painting compartment, for applying second layer of coating a pneumatic high speed rotatory atomizers, which is used with automotive robotic painting machine, is using in order to reduce the number of atomizer per booth. Japan is highly focused towards to adopt these type of automotive robotic painting machines. Car makers in North America and Europe is also projected to lean towards adoption of pneumatics atomizers. Over the last few years, the productivity and quality improvement programs is conducting by OME which are expected to create revolution in automotive robotic painting market. Recently, Mercedes-Benz and BMW has conducted a program regarding to improvement of vehicle paint technology.

Electricity driven automotive robot painting machines is also projected to pave a way for the global market owing it required less costly maintenance and increase the painting speed up to 50% as compared to conventional automotive robotic painting machine. Electricity driven automotive robot painting machine is also enhanced the dynamic and absolute accuracy which are related to measuring the coordinate of vehicle body for painting though automotive robotic painting machine.

Global Automotive Robotic Painting Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global automotive robotic painting market can segmented as:

Cartesian

Cylindrical

Articulated

SCARA

Others

On the basis of component, the global automotive robotic painting market can be segmented as:

Robotic Arm

Sensors

Controller

End Effector

Drive

Others

On the basis of material, the global automotive robotic painting market can be segmented as:

Titanium

Carbon fiber

Steel and Iron

Alloy Metal

Others

On the basis of End user, the global automotive robotic painting market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Robotic Painting Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is projected to be dominate in the global automotive robotic painting market owing to impressive vehicles sales growth rate and increased adoption of automatics technology for painting or coating of vehicle body which is reducing the painting time and enriching the production activity of the plant. China and India is projected to grow with addressable grow rate in the automotive robotic painting market owing to increasing demand of vehicle modification related to design and colors. North America is anticipated to second largest market for the automotive robotic painting due to U.S. is considered as the dominate economy across the world and in U.S. automotive industry is gaining significant traction in the U.S. economic growth. Europe is projected to grow with noteworthy growth rate in the global automotive robotic painting market owing to in Germany renowned car manufacturers such as BMW and Mercedes is adopting advance painting technology for vehicle paint which is long lasting, low cost and more attractive. In Eastern Europe the sales growth of light commercial vehicle is capturing the eyes of automotive vehicle manufacturer. In the region automotive robotic painting market is anticipated to growing with significant growth rate owing increase sales of passenger buses which required painting after the definite time period. In Middle East and Africa the automotive robotic painting market is projected to grow with relatively sluggish growth rate as compared to others regions during the forecast period. Turkey and South Africa is expected to grow with impressive growth rate as compared to GCC countries owing to GCC has no facility for vehicle production.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7116

Global Automotive Robotic Painting Market: Key Participant

Some of the market participants in the global automotive robotic painting market identified across the value chain:

ABB Flexible Automation GmbH

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Acieta LLC

NewGenic VaccuTek Pvt. Ltd. (NGVT)

Kawasaki (Chongqing) Robotic Engineering Co., Ltd.

DENSO Robotic

Dürr India

Stäubli International AG

Epson America, Inc.

FANUC America Corporation