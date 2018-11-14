Stronger And Light-Weight Cutlery

Cutlery and handtool manufacturers have started to use lightweight, durable materials such as aluminum, magnesium, titanium and chrome vanadium rather than steel to produce multi-dimensional handtools. The use of multi-dimensional tools eliminates hand motions and switching tools when going through a repair or installation process. Electricians and households are paying a premium amount for stronger, lighter and multi-dimensional tools made out of these materials.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE CUTLERY AND HAND TOOL MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $10 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, cutting edge technology is the leading trend in the hand tool manufacturing. The technology is built on three core components: unique hand cutter joint design, razor flush edges and exceptional manufacturing techniques. Saw blades and cutting knives are made or dipped with titanium which increases the durability of the tools. It remains one of the business’s leading competitive advantages.

Snap-on Incorporated was the largest player in the global cutlery and hand

tool manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $3.4 billion in 2016. Snap-on Incorporated’s growth strategy aims at enhancing the contract network, spreading to critical businesses, building in developing market and expanding.

The cutlery and hand tool manufacturing market includes establishments engaged in manufacturing metal kitchen cookware utensils, nonprecious and precious plated metal cutlery, flatware, saw blades, and nonpowered hand and edge tools.

