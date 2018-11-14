Everything you need to know about the new SAP C/4HANA

The launch of SAP’s new CRM product, SAP C/4HANA enabled companies to turn data sprawl into business value. It is an integrated offering designed to modernize sales. The new suite is designed for emerging business model and brings together customer data, machine learning, marketing, and microservices technology to power real-time customer experience.

What is SAP C/4HANA?

The C in C/4HANA means the customer, 4 stands for 4th generation customer relationship management (CRM) and HANA refers to the SAP HANA in-memory database on which C/4HANA runs on. The new suite of applications, SAP C/4HANA is an e-commerce platform and cloud-based customer experience. It comprises five applications: SAP Customer Data Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP Services Cloud. It combines front-office CRM and marketing automation applications with back-end transactional ERP systems and business applications and also integrates with SAP HANA Data Management Suite, which helps organizations to collect and analyze data from various sources.

SAP C/4HANA Portfolios

1)SAP Customer Data Cloud: –

It is an application that organizations can use to allow customers to control the use of their personal data in e-commerce relationships just like any other mobile applications and e-commerce websites. With this application, you can identify and engage customers across channels and devices, gain loyal customers, be transparent and control of personal data online.

2)SAP Commerce Cloud: –

It is an e-commerce application that allows businesses to develop and deliver personalized digital commerce experiences for customers. The platform simplifies digital transformation, reduces TCO and accelerates time-to-value. With configurable dashboards, the platform allows users to manage their e-commerce operations like product content management, experience management, personalization and order management. It includes many prebuilt integrations to SAP core business systems. It supports any go-to-market model, from B2C, B2B, to B2B2C and unique industry-specific capabilities for a variety of verticals.

3)SAP Marketing Cloud: –

A sap marketing cloud is a software as a service marketing automation application that enables companies to understand what their customers’ needs and when, and then develop omnichannel campaigns to respond to those needs. The application delivers loyal customer profile, deep insights into performance, increased transparency and data-driven decisions. It uses advanced technologies like machine-learning algorithms & real-time processing helps to understand customer’s intents and needs. This, in turn, helps companies to analyze customer interactions to determine which customers are most loyal, profitable and focus marketing efforts there. We can get quick insights from discovery and visualization dashboards.

4)SAP Sales Cloud: –

The new AI-powered CRM mobile-first sales enablement tool allows salespeople to act more quickly on sales opportunities and helps in maintaining better relevant relationships with customers. With the sale dashboard, you can check the overall performance of sales, and also uses predictive analytics to help in finding new leads and prospects in existing customers accounts. It transforms field sales with retail execution, organizes and create sales enablement for sales success, automates the proposal process, incentivizes and compensate to accelerate sales performance and many other.

5)SAP Services Cloud: –

It is a mobile-first platform for managing field service operations. The field service technicians can use the platform on mobile devices to manage and plan service calls.

Omni-Channel Call Center: –

SAP Service Cloud allows you to meet the unique needs and queries of your customers by serving them on their preferred channel of communication.

Omni-Channel call center helps in reducing call center operations, improve customer and employee engagement and satisfaction, decreased integration costs and deliver 24/7 service with AI chatbots.

Proactive Field Service: –

SAP Service Cloud synchronizes both front and back offices and real-life experiences. It helps organizations to deliver world-class field service of all sizes in all industries.

With Proactive Field Service you can meet real-time service expectations, drives a consistent mobile experience, deliver smart analytics with machine learning and Internet of Things and scale your workforce to meet current demands.

Benefits of SAP C/4HANA: –

Rather than on the sales processes, SAP C/4HANA focuses on the customer. Trusted data and relationships are one of the key concepts behind C/4HANA. By focusing on data protection, knowledge of customers, fulfillment C/4HANA enables companies to build a trust relationship with customers.