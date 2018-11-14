Dynama joins the National Guard Association of the United States as a Platinum member

Dynama’s Senior advisor, Lieutenant General Sir Mark Mans, and F-35 program partner, Andromeda Systems Inc, will attend the NGAUS Annual Industry Day in Washington DC on 11th December 2018

London, UK, November 14, 2018 – Dynama, a leading provider of resource management, workforce optimization and organizational design software, has announced its Platinum membership of the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS). NGAUS membership follows the success of Dynama’s recent work with Andromeda Systems Incorporated (ASI) on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, a focal point of the Department of Defense for delivering affordable next-generation strike aircraft weapon systems for the Navy, Air Force and Marines. As part of the NGAUS’s 22nd Annual Industry Day at the National Guard Memorial in Washington DC on 11th December 2018, Dynama and ASI staffs will be joined by Dynama’s senior UK military advisor Lieutenant General Sir Mark Mans.

The National Guard’s flagship networking event attracts more than 250 representatives from some of the nation’s leading defense industries to the owners of emerging one-product companies. Delegates have an opportunity to learn more about the collaborative efforts of Dynama and ASI on the F-35 program. ASI’s OptiAM® enterprise asset management system is fully integrated into the Dynama OneView solution to create a complete workforce optimization and asset maintenance management platform. This enables the joint program office to aggregate and visualize the deployment, modification and cost data for the entire F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

Andrew Carwardine, Managing Director of Dynama, who is also a Colonel in the British Army’s Reserve forces, commented: “We are delighted to join the NGAUS through its corporate membership scheme. As one of America’s largest military lobbying organizations with a rich militia heritage, it serves as the country’s strongest advocate in Washington and we are proud to be part of such a prestigious institution. We are also excited to welcome Lieutenant General Sir Mark Mans to the NGAUS Industry Day. Sir Mark was one of the first users of Dynama’s software and has first-hand experience of utilizing the product to manage thousands of staff and resources, from when he was head of personnel and support services for the British Army. Finally, through our work with ASI on the highly strategic F-35 program, by far the most sophisticated deployment of Dynama OneView worldwide, and drawing on Dynama’s extensive contracts with the Australian Defence Force, we can jointly demonstrate our ability to provide defense organizations everywhere with a highly sophisticated suite of applications that ensure the right people, resources and equipment are always ready and deployed both efficiently and cost-effectively.”

As Platinum members of the National Guard Association of the United States, Dynama enjoys a series of benefits such as promotion of the Dynama name on the organization’s communications materials and on the National Guard Memorial Plaque, as well as opportunities to network with senior NGAUS staff and participate in special partnership events.

For more information or to request a meeting and software demo with Dynama and ASI at the NGAUS Annual Industry Day, email contactus@dynamaglobal.com or visit www.dynama.global

