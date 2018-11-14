17 Global Telemedicine Market by Type and Size | Industry Report 2018-2023

The global telemedicine market size can reach USD 56,738.3, demonstrating a significant CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period of 2014-2023, as per a research report Market Research Future (MRFR). The market has grown considerably over the recent years on account of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others. Rise in geriatric population who are more prone to diseases and are unable to reach out to healthcare providers have induced the demand for telemedicine. Telemedicine also facilitates patient monitoring and medical aid provision in remote and in areas flood and tsunami affected areas.

Competitive Dashboard: AMD Global Telemedicine Inc , CardioNet, CareClix, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, SHL Telemedicine, TeleVital, Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cardiocom, Honeywell Lifesciences , Tunstall Healthcare, Care Innovations, Medvivo Group Ltd., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd

Telemedicine Market Segmentation:

The global telemedicine market is segmented based on service type, component, deployment, application, and end-user.

By service type, the market has been segmented into telenursing, tele pharmacy, teleradiology, tele dermatology, tele-oncology, others.

By component, the market has been segmented into software and hardware. The software segment is further segmented into integrated software and standalone software. The hardware segment is further segmented into monitors and medical peripheral devices.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on premises.

By application, the market has been segmented into cardiology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, radiology, dermatology, and others.

By end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2216

Rise in geriatric population who are more prone to diseases and are unable to reach out to healthcare providers have induced the demand for telemedicine. Telemedicine also facilitates patient monitoring and medical aid provision in remote and in areas flood and tsunami affected areas. Growth in number of smartphone users and increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) are also fundamental drivers of the market.

Various governments have endeavored to introduce telemedicine for regular operations and have planned to equip state-owned hospitals with telemedicine facility for both ambulatory and intensive care treatment which can boost the market demand in the coming years. Despite the fascinating development of telemedicine, the market growth might be bounded by some factors.

Late adoption of telemedicine has proven to be a barrier to the market growth. Underdeveloped infrastructure and lack of technical expertise in developing countries also act as a barrier to adoption which might restrict market growth. Absence of unified technical standards & guidelines and lack of interoperability have been an issue for the growth of the market. Legal issues associated with ensuring patient confidentiality and stringent government regulations are other limiting factors.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical companies

Biotechnological institutes

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Regional Outlook:

The key markets of the global telemedicine market include the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas account for the largest share of the market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector in the region. Rising adoption of telemedicine, increased expenditure on healthcare and the concentration of major players in the region are other factors supporting the dominance of the region.

Europe is the second largest market after the Americas owing to the increased adoption of novel technologies in the healthcare sector and rising government support to improve healthcare facilities in the region.

Developed economies like Italy, U.K, France, and others are the key contributors, making western Europe the leading market. Asia-Pacific is slated to emerge as the fastest growing market due to the presence of a vast patient pool and growing adoption of telemedicine in the developing economies of the region.

The Middle East & Africa hold the smallest share in the global telemedicine market due to slow adoption of telemedicine owing to weak economic conditions, lack of adequate health care facilities in the region, especially within Africa. However, the Middle East market is consolidated and accounts for the majority share in the Middle East & Africa market.

Browse Complete Report Details at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/telemedicine-market-2216

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC Continued….!

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com