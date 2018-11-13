Flooring Market 2018 Lucrative Growth Opportunities, Analysis The Major Eminent Players: Mohawk, Mannington Mills Inc., Gerflor, Shaw Floors, and Armstrong

A research study titled, “Flooring market by Product and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, states that the flooring market is projected to be around $435.67 billion by 2025.

The Flooring market report gives Analysis of incomes, limits and benefits of Key Manufacturers including the market holdings, offers of units, income dispersion, and the measures that have been taken to overcome the issues faced.

Flooring market Industry Trend Analysis:

The Flooring market was valued around USD 250.12 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach roughly USD 435.67 billion by the end of 2025 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.36% during the forecast period, owing to the new trends and innovations in construction solutions and floor designs. The flooring market is extremely competitive with several players presenting a range of flooring solutions around commercial, residential, industrial and other segments. The floor coating industry is being flooded by new styling trends and technological advancements. Lately, end users have been diverting from conventional flooring solutions to eco-friendly and more cost efficient flooring materials like linoleum, cork, bamboo, Polyester (P.E.T) Berber, glass, reclaimed hardwood and rubber. Moreover, rising demand in the construction business along with altering customer lifestyles and increasing demand for insulating materials are likely to drive the global flooring market.

Flooring market: Competitive Outlook

Raw material providers, producers, and distributors are major participants in the market value chain. Key companies in the global flooring market include Mohawk, Mannington Mills Inc., Gerflor, Shaw Floors, and Armstrong. The global market is considerably consolidated with extreme competition; technological advancement is expected to be a crucial point for market growth over the forecast years.

The flooring market is segmented as follows:

Flooring market By Product:

Carpets & Rugs

Wood

Resilient

Tiles

Other Products

Flooring market By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Flooring market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness considerable market growth owing to developing infrastructure amenities and rising real-estate industry. Furthermore, the region is projected to witness amplified demand for non-residential and residential building places, which can be credited to the urbanization and population growth. The region described for around 40% of the total market share in 2013. Europe region is also anticipated to witness extensive augment in market demand during the forecast period. This can be credited to the availability of easy installation techniques and ground-breaking construction solutions.

Major Points From TOC:

Chapter1.Introduction

Chapter2.Executive Summary

Chapter3.Market Overview

Chapter4.Flooring Market, By Product

Chapter5.Flooring Market, By Application

Chapter6.Flooring Market, By Region

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

Key findings of the flooring market:

In 2013, soft coverings ruled the demand of flooring and reported for around 35% of the total market share. Resilient flooring industry is anticipated to witness extensive growth during the next few years, as it presents benefits like easy installation, low maintenance, and cost effectiveness. Amplified demand for antibacterial and antimicrobial flooring is likely to impact the demand for resilient flooring favorably.

In 2013, residential application segment was the major application part and reported for around 50% of the total market share. Due to rising demand all over the construction business and amplified home renovation and improvement projects, the global market in residential applications for flooring products is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast years.

Asia Pacific region reported for around 45% of the global market demand in the year 2013 and is projected to persist dominating the global market during the next few years. This can be assigned to enlarged demand for non-residential and residential construction spaces owing to urbanization and growth of the population.

Flooring market Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

