Masterchef Ajay Chopra inaugurated ‘Enchanté’ – Luxury Patisserie at Khan Market, New Delhi

New Delhi, 3rd November 2018: Academy of Pastry Arts India, an esteemed group of Professional Culinary & Pastry Schools with Pan- Asia presence, launched its exclusive Pastry Shop ‘Enchanté’ at 5A, Khan Market, New Delhi. The first of its kind exclusive pastry shop ‘Enchanté’ was inaugurated by the world-renowned celebrity chef and a culinary expert, Masterchef Ajay Chopra on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018.

The experiential zone and aromatic ambiance of ‘Enchanté’ give the perfect reflection of ‘Luxury Patisserie’ to its discerning customers with a chance to taste world’s most delicious pastries, cakes, desserts, cookies and more. The decades-long experience of the experts from Academy of Pastry Arts’ Master Chefs and their long line of success in providing top-of-the-line training courses to aspiring bakers and pastry chefs will take the shape of reality at ‘Enchanté’ – Luxury Patisserie for customers to have a bite of the world’s best pastries and baked products prepared by the best-in-class chefs and trained pastry experts.

Commemorating the successful launch of Enchanté, Chef Niklesh Sharma, Co-Founder & Executive Pastry Chef, Academy of Pastry Arts said, “Our first initiative 8 years ago has landed many success records and now with ‘Enchanté’ – Luxury Patisserie coming from the folds of Academy of Pastry Arts we will create our righteous place in bakery and pastry market as well. The use of cutting-edge technology by our master chefs and trained experts, mixed with ingenious techniques will exhibit our top-notch pastry dexterity. Our first store at Khan Market, New Delhi beginning this Diwali festive season aims to bring joyful smiles and taste of love for our discerning customers.”

Commenting on the launch, Masterchef Ajay Chopra, said, “Academy of Pastry Arts is exponentially growing since its inception in 2010 with its flagship schools all over India and overseas locations. The launch of ‘Enchanté’ as the first pastry shop that presents the finest pastries, bread, cakes, and desserts is a true celebration for all sweet lovers. I feel proud to be a part of the grand launch of the luxury patisserie shop in New Delhi. I also wish it marks a new beginning in the growth of Academy of Pastry Arts for many more milestones of success to come.”