Kwang Woon is one of the leading wall & ceiling panel and insulation Manufacturer in Korea

A global network for shipbuilding and plant industries

DECK COVERING:

SOS-TEX : Self Leveling Deck Composition

DIMENSION TABLE (unit: mm)

Nominal size Cutting Size

W x H (W-30) x (H-30)

A60 Floating Floor System

Standard ISO, JIS, BSMA

Material Al.-alloy or Steel

Installation method Welded / Bolted

Size According to Client request

Vinyle Sheet – Sense Rong F

Multi-layer of various colored granule chip keep its apttern and color to the base of product.

Specially designed double fabric layers bring the excellent dimensional stability and homogeneous adhesion after installation.

With its outstanding fire retardant proerty, it can prevent the spread of fire, which can be caused by flooring material.

Its fire retardant property approved by esteemed organization, such as DNV, BV, KR, GL, NK, ABS etc.

INSULATION:

Mineral Wool

Mineal Wool felt maunfactured with mineral wool and adhesive binder resulting in board-from, has the advantages of its lightweight flexbility and moisture resistance. Also has the features of high Sound-absorption, Sound-insulation and Thermal-insulation performancd.

NCLC™ Mineral Wool Lamella Mat

(Non-Combustible Large Caliber)

NCLC™ Mineral Wool Lamella Mat is manufacyured from mineral board, cut into the trapezoid-shape, wrapped by the facings such as Al-Foil to the longitudinal direction. Suitable for circular ducts or Large-caliber pipes.

Mineral Wool Pipe Cover

Mineral wool pipe cover, which forming mineral wool into the cylinder-shape, has the advantages of its thermal-insulation, fire-resist and moisture-resist performance as well as flexbility and workability.

A60 Class Fire Insulation

BULKHEAD & DECK

A60 class products are approved as A-60 class in accordance with the regulation of SOLAS FTP code.

WALL & CEILING PANEL

INSERT TYPE SYSTEM

B-0, B-15 CLASS STANARD LINING AND PARTITION PANEL

Model No. B-501 B-601

Thickness 50mm 25mm

Fire class B-15 B-0, B-15

Weight 18.5 kg/㎡ 14.8 kg/㎡

Sound reduction STC 33 dB STC 33 dB

Themal Transmittance 0.58 kcal/㎡.h.℃ 1.06 kcal/㎡.h.℃

