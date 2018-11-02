Nuclear Turbine Generator Market to rise to US$15.61 billion by the end of 2020

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a research study on the global nuclear turbine generators market estimating it to report an impressive CAGR of 12.0% during the period from 2014 to 2020 and reach US$15.61 bn by the end of the forecast period. The market report, titled “Nuclear Turbine Generator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, states that the worldwide nuclear turbine generator market had reached a value of US$7.0 bn in 2013.

According to the report, the rising demand for energy is the key factor driving the global nuclear turbine generator market substantially. The increasing focus of economies on the expansion of their nuclear power capabilities has triggered the installation of new nuclear reactors, stimulating the demand for nuclear turbines and nuclear generators in the global arena.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2453

The report analyzes the global market for nuclear turbine generators on the basis of product and its regional distribution. Based on product, the markets for nuclear turbines and nuclear generators are the main segments of the global market. The rise in the installation of new nuclear reactors across the world has propelled the demand for nuclear turbines in the global arena. Currently, there are approximately 435 operational nuclear reactors around the world, whereas the installation of 71 new nuclear reactors is just round the corner, notes the study.

Asia Pacific holds the second position in this market and is closely followed by North America. The increasing installation of new nuclear turbine generators in India, South Korea, and China is stimulating the Asia Pacific nuclear turbine generators market significantly.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2453

North America has also shown impressive growth in the global market for nuclear turbine generators in recent times. At present, the U.S. leads the North America nuclear turbine generators market in terms of demand. However, the decline in gas prices has negatively impacted some of the existing as well as new nuclear turbine generator projects in North America, causing the market’s growth to plummet, says the study.

The global market for nuclear turbine generators is concentrated in nature. Some of the major players operating in this market are Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC, Toshiba Corp., The Babcock & Wilcox Co., OJSC Power Machines, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Alstom Power, states the research report.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower, 90 State Street,

Suite 700, Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com