The Use Of 3D SEM For High-Resolution Imaging

Optical instrument manufacturers are offering three-dimensional scanning electron microscopes for high-resolution imaging. 3D SEM (Scanning Electron Microscope) generates a high spatial resolution 3D model of a microscopic object. It uses a beam of electrons to scan the surface of an object to create an image detailing the topography and composition of the object’s surface. 3D SEM is capable of quantitatively evaluating surface undulations at a height resolution of 10nm. In addition to topographical and compositional information, a 3D SEM can detect and analyse surface fractures, provide information in microstructures, examine surface contaminations, reveal spatial variations in chemical compositions, provide qualitative chemical analyses and identify crystalline structures. 3D SEMs have a variety of applications in aerospace, automotive, medical devices, and semiconductor industry. Major companies manufacturing 3D SEM include CAMECA, Carl Zeiss, FEI Company, Oxford Instruments, and JOEL.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for nearly half the market share. This can be attributed to the regions large manufacturing base demanding these machines and parts, and in part to high government spending in emerging countries on research in the field of astronomy and military.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, pico projectors have registered a significant increase in sales owing to mobility and high-quality picture features offered by these projectors. They are small portable projectors widely used in home theatres and office presentations. It is battery operated, and weigh around a pound using LEDs for large displays. With the demand growing at 9.6% per annum and benefits such as mobility, longer operational time, enlarging any visual content, higher picture quality being offered, pico projectors have managed to create a significant market size. Integration of pico projectors with smartphones like Lenovo, Samsung, LG and Phillips have also a significant rise in sales in the past two years.

Canon was the largest competitor in the commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $26.7 billion in the financial year 2017. The company is involved in the manufacture of imaging and optical products, including cameras, camcorders, photocopiers, steppers, computer printers and medical equipment.

The commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing industry comprises companies offering commercial and service industry machinery such as optical instruments, photographic and photocopying equipment, automatic vending machinery, commercial laundry and dry-cleaning machinery, office machinery, automotive maintenance equipment (except mechanics’ hand tools), and commercial-type cooking equipment.

