LiuGong India Launches NEW Range of 7 Ton Payload Capacity Wheel Loader & 50 Ton Excavator at IMME, 2018

● With massive Infrastructure Development Plan, promoting Make in India movement

●Generating more Manpower to support the Skill India Mission

● Two New Range of Wheel Loader & Excavator for Indian Mining Industry

●Unmatched Reliability, Uncompromised Durability for 16 Years in India

● Designed for Better Fuel Efficiency, increased viability and with Unparallel Productivity

LiuGong India, a 100% subsidiary of Guangxi LiuGong – World’s Largest Manufacturer of Wheel Loaders, proudly announces the launch of its Two New Range of Products on 31st October @ IMME 2018 in Kolkata.

Mr. Song Wu, Managing Director, LiuGong India said, “LiuGong India is delighted to Launch & Showcase its New Range of Machines for Indian Mining Industry, designed to meet any Challenges. At IMME’18, we are launching demonstrating our unmatched strength in Mining by showcasing 7 Ton Payload Capacity Wheel Loader and a 50 Ton Excavator. We are also generating more manpower to support the Skill India Mission.”

After completing 16 years of Business in India, LiuGong India has further consolidated its position by launching 2 New Products, thus emerging as one-point solution for both Road and Mining Industry. It is supported by highly experienced Dealers with more than 60 Touch Points, with 3S Facility pan India. The Machines are rolled out from the Indian Plant, Pithampur, Indore (MP) and are Designed and Tested in the Toughest Conditions for a prolong period of time and prove themselves to be most suited for Indian conditions. LiuGong India uses World Class Components in the Equipments from renowned manufacturers like Cummins, ZF or Kawasaki, be it Engine, Transmission Axle, Cylinders or Control Valves.

Mr. Wu further added, “These New launches are in concurrence with LiuGong Celebrating its 60 years of Excellence, wherein we are launching our New Range of Equipments for Mining Segment.”

LiuGong machines use proven Technologies to thrive in the Most Rigorous Conditions of India making them – Highly Efficient, Durable, Simple to Run, Easy to Service and Cost-Efficient too! LiuGong India is in sync with Indian Government policies be it regarding implementation of GST or promoting Make in India movement or regarding the massive infrastructure development they plan to launch Paver & Tandem Rollers to support the rapid Infrastructural boost in India.

LiuGong India’s Wide Range of Machines would be on display @ Stall No. OD16, IMME 2018, ECO Park, Rajarhat, Kolkata.

About LiuGong

For nearly 60 years, LiuGong Machinery Corporation has been a Global leader in construction equipment manufacturing industry. As a Global player LiuGong having their presence in more than 137 countries with 20 manufacturing plant & 9 subsidiary worldwide.

LiuGong are into joint venture with Cummins and ZF who are the pioneer for manufacturing engines and transmission respectively. LiuGong has evolved to become one of the fastest growing, global, CE companies in the world offering a full line of extreme duty, intuitive machines for construction equipment owners constantly challenged to do more with less. LiuGong delivers opportunity to its employees, quality products and services to its customers, financial success to its investors, and community support in the regions it serves. Among the latest innovation LiuGong had patent the world first vertical lift Wheel Loader.

About LiuGong India

LiuGong India has its “State of Art” manufacturing facility supported by R&D Centre & Training Centre at Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) Factory. Besides having more than 4000 LiuGong Machines at various prestigious Indian Companies which are working successfully in Road Construction, Mining, and Hydropower Sectors and Pipe Handling Works the repeat orders from the various Customers are itself the testimony to the product excellence. LiuGong India is market leader in 5 Ton Wheel loader market and would like to attain good market share in 7 Ton wheel loader too.

LiuGong India with its established base in India has its Corporate offices at Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai & well supported by 22 Dealerships with more than 60 Customer Touch Points with 3S Facility across the India including Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh & Sri Lanka supported by the Spare parts Mother Warehouse at Indore & Chennai ensuring easy availability of spares and uptime. As a Skill India Initiative, we are part of development of skilled operators as we have joined hands with Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC) – promoted by ICEMA & CII.

For further information, please visit- http://www.liugong.com/en_in/