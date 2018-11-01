Global Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery – Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery: By Source (Wheat, Barley), By Grade (Standard, Specialty), By Product Type (Dry Malt, Liquid Malt, Malt Flour), By Application (Cakes & Pastries, Brownie, Bread, Doughnuts, Biscuits, Others), and Geography -Market report offers Market Size, Dynamics, Regional Market Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth factors, Industry Stats, Historic Market, Business Intelligence, Business Research Reports, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global malt ingredients for bakery market was valued at US $ XX Mn and expected to grow at XX% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over 2018 to 2024.

Market Outline: Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery

Malt is produced by the process known as malting. The grains are allowed to germinate by soaking them in water and are halted from germinating by drying with hot air. The malt grains develops the enzymes which modify the grain’s starches into various types of sugars, enzymes, and protease. The germinated cereal grains are dried and are subjected to the process of malting.

Market Dynamics: Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery

The rise in demand for bakery products is the key factor attributing the growth of the malt ingredient market for bakery. Increasing health consciousness among the people, continuous introduction of the new products is expected to witness the growth of malt ingredient market. The change in lifestyles, increased demand for convenience food which is anticipating the growth of the malt ingredient market. The increasing affordability of the consumers is another factor responsible for the growth of market. However, increase in the use of malt in distilleries and breweries is likely to hamper the growth of the malt ingredient market for bakery.

Market Scope: Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery

Malt ingredient market for bakery is segmented based on the source, grade, product type, and application.

Based on the source, the market is segmented into the following:

· Wheat

· Barley

Based on the grade, the market is segmented into the following:

· Standard

· Specialty

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

· Dry Malt

· Liquid Malt

· Malt Flour

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the following:

· Cakes & Pastries

· Brownie

· Bread

· Doughnuts

· Biscuits

· Others

Regional Analysis: Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery

Geographically, global malt ingredient market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe malt ingredient market is the dominant global market owing to high consumption of bakery products. The soaring demand for bakery products, dramatic changes in dietary habits is expected to enhance the growth of the market. North America malt ingredients market holds the second position. The increasing adoption of the ready-to-eat products is expected to fuel the growth of malt ingredient market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at an unprecedented rates over the forecasted period owing to its rapid urbanization and keen of the manufacturers towards the emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Competition Assessment: Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery

Some of the players in the global malt ingredient market for bakery include:

· Dohler GmbH (Germany)

· VIVESCIA Industries (France)

· GrainCorp Malt Group (U.S)

· IREKS GmbH (Germany)

· Cargill, Inc. (U.S)

· RAGLETH LTD. (UK)

· Malteries Soufflet SAS (France)

· Simpsons Malt Limited (UK)

· Malt Products Corporation (U.S)

· Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. (U.S)

· Muntons PLC. (UK)

Notable Market Developments: Malt Ingredient Market for Bakery

Ø In February 2016, Anglia Maltings has acquired GlobalMalt Group. The acquisition enables strengthen the Anglia Maltings presence and product portfolio.

