Wearable Artificial Kidneys- Latest Trend In The Nephrology And Urology Devices Market

Wearable artificial kidney is a new trend shaping the nephrology and urology device market and replaces stationary hemodialysis machines. Traditionally, patients undergoing a renal replacement surgery had to be subjected to large blood cleansing machines, disabling free movement and freedom of living. In 2015, the FDA approved the clinical testing of wearable artificial kidney and in 2016, a prototype was tested in the University of Washington. The nephrology and urology devices market has been discussing the feasibility and development of artificial kidneys since more than a decade, and the future seems to be very promising as the test was successful with positive result.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE NEPHROLOGY AND UROLOGY DEVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $25 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the nephrology and urology devices market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nephrology-and-urology-devices-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, lithotripters are non-invasive medical devices developed to treat kidney and pancreatic stones. In the procedure, kidney stones are broken up by passing high energy electromagnetic shock and sound waves while the patient sits inside a water bath. The non-surgical procedure is gaining popularity as traditional therapies involved complicated and painful surgeries and long recovery times.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=266&type=smp

Baxter International Inc. was the largest competitor with 19.74% of the market, generating revenues of $3.9 billion for the financial year 2016. Baxter International’s growth strategy is to improve its product offerings by investing in research and development activities. The company invested about $159 million in 2016 for research and development of its products, highest since 2014. Baxter also separated its bioscience business into Baxatla which provided the company flexibility to formulate its growth and investment strategies.

Nephrology and urology devices are used in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases related to kidney (Nephrology) and genitourinary system including urinary tract systems of both genders and male reproductive system problems (Urology). Most commonly occur diseases related to those systems are chronic kidney diseases (CKD), kidney stones, end stage renal disease (ESRD), urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Nephrology And Urology Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company.

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company