Marketing

HWisel Soft Inc.

1-800-775-5759

info@hwisel.com

TWO FOR ONE: APP LAUNCH AND AMAZING OFFERS

The HWisel App is here, along with attractive offers for your home appliance needs!

Toronto, Ontario: HWisel Soft Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its Appliance Service Hailing App, HWisel(Whistle) for on-demand appliance repair and service. The appliance service space includes kitchen appliances as well as heating and cooling equipment. The HWisel app connects homeowners, and their appliances, directly to a licensed technician in their local area, in the same way Uber connects drivers to riders, eliminating homeowner frustration and anxiety.

Mr. John Nassar, President of HWisel was quoted “At HWisel, we believe that a hassle-free house is what makes a home. HWisel is like your personal appliance service assistant or concierge.” The HWisel App is also Smart Home integrated that provides foran Appliance Monitoring solution that is tied to the service provider (think of it as a Home Alarm system for appliances).

A Smart Home is truly smart with AI (Artificial Intelligence). If your smart fridge stops working you won’t have to wait to find and book a technician, it should book the appointment itself, that’s Smart Home! HWisel provides that AI Bridge.

Homeowner anxiety around reliable, affordable, and safe appliance repair is global. HWisel is looking to disrupt the status quo, moving from Repair to on-demand Management. HWisel is not just a hailing service; it incorporates a customer appliance DB, service history, and mobile store.

You don’t need to wait for an appliance breakdown to use HWisel. The company has some great offers on appliance maintenance, from filters to safety inspections. And, if you are looking for exceptional deals on home appliances, HWisel has them.

Here are a few promotions available to HWisel users:

• HWisel brings to you an incredible discount offer on your monthly Furnace and AC plans: Instead of paying $24.99 per month, you can avail a discount of $23.99 where you have to only pay $1 a month for your Furnace and AC service requirements.

• You can benefit from this offer for 6 months; the promo expires at the end of November 2018, so hurry up!

• We also provide a prepaid card up to $500 for the installation of a water heater.

About HWisel: At HWisel, we strive to make service simple for you and your appliances. We are committed to providing our customers with superior quality service, maintenance, and advice for your home appliances. We have highly trained and experienced local technicians that can help analyze and solve all your appliance problems. Our multiple on-demand appliance repair service options guarantee that your home comfort requirements are fulfilled at your convenience. To know more about what we do and to receive regular updates, visit https://www.hwisel.com/. The HWisel App is available on the Google Play store as well as the iOS App Store for all types of smartphone users.

###