Toroidal Power Transformers Market Analysis, Manufacturing Cost analysis, Growth Scope and Restraint to 2025

31th October 2018 – Global Toroidal Power Transformer Market is segmented into application, product and geographical regions. A toroidal transformer has ring type core made from cold rolled grain oriented (CRGO) Silicon steel strip devoid of any joints and annealed for stress relief after being wound. These wound cores are then suitably insulated by class B insulation and the winding of copper wire is usually done by winding machines. In Toroidal Power Transformers the core is permanent, devoid of any air gap and the path of flux being along the direction of grain orientation, gives an occasion for optimum use of flux density, in addition very low iron loss and exciting current. The primary and secondary windings are closely linked magnetically. Therefore, the leakage fluxes and reactance are negligible.

A toroidal transformer has its winding spread over the entire periphery of the core. This results in larger area for dissipating the heat. Till date, all such small low voltage type transformers needs were met approximately universally by traditional or conventional El transformers. Now materials are easily available, so it has been possible to develop low voltage transformers giving a whole set of advantages and wide range of applications in place of conventional transformers.

Doughnut shaped toroidal transformers save space compared to E-I cores, and sometimes to reduce external magnetic field. These use a ring-shaped core, copper windings wrapped round this ring (and thus threaded through the ring during winding), and tape for insulation. Toroidal transformers have a lower external magnetic field as compared to rectangular transformers, and can be smaller for a given power rating. Though they cost more to make, as winding requires more complex and slower equipment. They can be mounted by a bolt through the center, using washers and rubber pads or by potting in resin.

The toroidal transformer construction, although generally more expensive than E-I laminated core types, provides a smaller and lighter transformer than for a given power rating together with higher efficiency and less leakage of magnetic field around the transformer. Specifically, toroidal transformers offer exceptional efficiency, minimal excess noise, and little excess leakage inductance. Torodial transformers can weigh as little as half as much as a transformer and still provide more 90% efficiency. They are categorized in Volt Amps, and size can be determined by operating frequency of the application the frequencies typically require smaller transformers.

Toroidal Power Transformer Market is segmented by Application into Medical equipment, Audio/Video products, Motor control equipment, Lighting, stabilized power supplies, Microprocessor based units, Battery chargers, Telecommunication products, Instrumentation, Computer and peripherals, CNC controlled machines, CRT, Robot equipment, Industrial control equipment’s, Office machines, etc.

Toroidal Power Transformer Market is segmented by Product Type into Autotransformer, Isolated Transformer, and laminated core. Autotransformer has one winding that is tapped at some point along the winding. Voltage is applied across a portion of the winding and a higher voltage is produced across another portion of the same winding. The equivalent power rating of the autotransformer is lower than an actual load power rating.

Isolated Transformer is linked to two circuits magnetically, but provides no metallic conductive path between the circuits. An application would be in the power supply for medical equipment, when it is necessary to prevent any leakage from the AC power system into devices connected to a patient. Laminated Core is the most common type of transformer, widely used in electric power transmission, and appliances to convert mains voltage to low voltage to power electronic devices. They are available in power ratings ranging from mW to MW. The insulated laminations minimize the current losses in the iron core.

Toroidal Power Transformers Market is segmented By Geographical Region into North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India. The Key Players include Murata, Hammond Manufacturing, Eaton, Wurth Elektronik, Analog Devices, Amgis, Triad Magnetics, Abracon, Toroid Corporation, Tortran, Schneider Electric, Precision, Cortec Enterprises, Plitron Manufacturing.

