Stent Grafts Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2025

31th October 2018 – Global Stent Grafts Market is segmented based on product type, type, application, and region. A stent graft is a tubular structure composed of two parts. The stent is a mesh like structure made up of metal. Its function is that of providing support to the graft. The latter constitutes a special fabric that is impervious to blood and lines the stent. The stent graft is packed in small diameter tubes and does get restored to its original diameter when released from these tubes.

A stent graft is used to repair abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) in a procedure called as endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). In EVAR, a stent graft is placed inside the aorta through which the blood flows uninterruptedly, instead of flowing through the aneurysm sack which is the weak point. Stent grafts can be categorized into two major segments, namely, bifurcated and aorta-uni-iliac (AUI) stent grafts. The stent grafts market can also be segmented into abdominal and thoracic aortic stent grafts.

Increasing acceptance of EVAR procedures worldwide, increasing efforts for creating awareness about aneurysms, rising demand for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries, aging population and rising incidences of diseases like obesity and diabetes. Moreover, increasing number of people affected by obesity and diabetes worldwide will drive the demand for endovascular surgeries.

Technological advancements in EVAR and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will drive the stent grafts market over the forecast period. Whereas, increasing acceptance of balloon angioplasty may prove to be a restraint for this market. Stent Grafts Market is classified, by product type into AAA Stent Grafts, TAA Stent Grafts. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) stent grafts segment accounted for the largest market share of the Stent Grafts Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. These stent grafts are useful in treating AAA and function by attaching itself to the aorta wall in a spring like fashion.

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA) and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAAs) are the major indications of Aortic Stent Graft implantation. Abdominal aortic aneurysms are more common in men and population aged 65 and above. The prevalence of AAA is six times higher in men as compared to women. Stent Grafts Market is classified, by types into Peripheral Stent Grafts, Aortic Stent Grafts, and others. Aortic Stent Graft is a device which is used to support a weak spot in an artery known as aneurysm. An aneurysm is caused by high blood pressure and other factors such as aging, smoking, and atherosclerosis. An aortic stent graft is a stainless steel metal mesh-like tube composed of woven polyester fabric.

Stent Grafts Market is classified, by application into Hospital, Clinic, and others. Stent Grafts Industry is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The North American Market, especially the U.S. accounted for the largest market share of the Stent Grafts Market and will remain dominant over the forecast period. Followed by European and Asia Pacific market.

With the increase in procedure volumes and Europe’s healthy compensation system, this market is expected to experience a rapid growth. Asia Pacific market is expected grow at fastest pace over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing healthcare awareness and facilities in the region. Stent Grafts Industry key players are Medtronic, Cook Medical, Gore, Endologix, Bard, Terumo, Bolton Medical, Jotec, MicroPort, Lombard Medical, LifeTech Scientific, Merit Medical.

