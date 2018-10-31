Global Emulsifiers Market Size, Share Report 2018-23 | TechSci Research

The TechSci Research’s report offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Global Emulsifiers Market around the globe. The research study includes significant data and also forecasts of the global market which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, analysts, industry executives, consultants, sales and product managers, and other people who are in need of major industry data in a ready-to-access format along with clear presentation of graphs and tables.

Global Emulsifiers Market is projected to reach USD 8.88 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 6% between 2018 and 2023 owing to growing end-use application such as cosmetics & personal care globally and rising demand of consumers for premium food products and convenience foods. Based on application, the market has been segment into Food Emulsifiers, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Oilfield Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Agrochemical. In 2017, food industry is the largest application of emulsifiers and is expected to maintain is dominance over the next five years as well owing to increasing demand of processed food products such as bakery, dairy & meat product and confectionery. Based on region, APAC region dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the next five years as well owing to increasing demand for processed food and bakery products in emerging countries like China, India, Japan etc.

Some of the leading players in the Global Emulsifiers Market are DOW Corning, Royal DSM, BASF SE, Kerry Group, Clariant, Solvay S.A., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Akzonobel N.V., Cargill, Evonik Industries AG etc.

