Europe POCT Device Market – New Trends and Forecast To 2024

Europe POCT Device Market is expected to reach USD 11.68bin 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Blood Glucose testing kits market has the largest market segment in Euope POCT device market.

Europe Point-of-care Testing (POCT) Market, By Product (Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits), Prescription Mode (Prescription, OTC), Distribution Channel, End User, Country – Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-poct-device-market

The Europe POCT Device Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Roche dominated the Euope POCT device market market accounting for the highest market share in 2016, followed by Siemens and Abbott. Other players in this market include Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, Inc. among others holds 41.1% of the Europe POCT device market in 2016.

Roche Diagnostics Limited :

Founded in 1896 as F. Hoffmann La , a diagnostic division of Hoffmann-La Roche and head quartered in Basel, Switzerlandis focused on oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. The company operates through two business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

Recent Developments:

1. In August 2016, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., received FDA approval for cobas Influenza A/B & RSV test for the cobasLiat System that differentiates flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in 20 minutes.

2. In May 2015, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., received FDA CLIA Waiver for the cobasLiat PCR System and Strep A assay to test Strep A in throat swab specimen.

Siemens AG:

Incorporated in 1847 and headquartered in Munich, Germany specializing in supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, medical diagnosis, infrastructure and industry solutions. Its main focus is on electrification, automation and digitalization. Siemens AG operates in more than 200 countries across United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere, Africa, and Asia-Pacific SA/NV, Beersel (Belgium), ETM professional control GmbH, Eisenstadt (Austria), Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Products GmbH (Marburg), Linacre Investments (Pty) Ltd., Kenilworth (South Africa), Siemens Healthcare FZ LLC (Dubai).

For More Inquiry Contact us at: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=europe-poct-device-market

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market: Regulatory Scenario

7. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market: Reimbursement Scenario

8. 8europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market, By Product Type

9. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market, By Distribution Channel

10. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market, By End User

11. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market, By Prescription Mode

12. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market, By Geography

13. Europe Point-Of-Care Testing Market : Company Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Related Reports

Download Detailed TOC: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-poct-device-market

Recent Developments:

1. In November, 2016, Siemens strengthened its healthcare business through public listing to give more focus and flexibility in pursuing its growth strategy.

2. In June, 2016, Siemens opened a new headquarter in Munich to enhance its global presence in this market.

Abbott:

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Lake Bluff, Illinois, U.S., Abbott manufactures pharmaceuticals, molecular diagnostics, diabetes care nutritionals, and vascular. The company focused on development and marketing of diagnostics products, medical devices, nutrition and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Recent Developments:

1. In May, 2017, Abbott announced CE Mark approval and its use of the new Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM), which is the world’s first smartphone compatible ICM to identify or detect cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AF), for therapy.

2. In May, 2017, Abbott announced the national reimbursement for freestyle Libre in France, providing access to revolutionary technology for people suffering with diabetes. This would help thousands of people to have access to test type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Browse Complete Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-poct-device-market/

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com