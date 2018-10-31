Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Component, Application, Vehicle Type and by Region-2022

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market was valued at USD 10.64 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2022. Factors such as stringent emission regulations, increased penetration of selective catalytic reduction technology in diesel vehicles and the increasing average age of vehicles and miles driven are driving the growth of the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket.

The LCV segment is the largest segment of the diesel exhaust fluid OE market. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the number of LCVs equipped with SCR increased from 2.97 million units in 2015 to 3.08 million units in 2016. Other factors influencing the growth of the OE market are the higher tank capacity of LCVs as compared to passenger cars. Furthermore, the penetration of diesel engines and SCR systems is higher in LCVs as compared to passenger cars, as the amount of NOx emitted from LCV engines is more than that emitted from passenger car engines.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to be the largest diesel exhaust fluid OE market, owing to the increasing vehicle production in countries such as China and India. For instance, the vehicle production in China and India is expected to increase from 27.5 million units in 2016 to 39.4 million units by 2022, and 4.7 million units in 2016 to 6.8 million units in 2022 respectively. New stringent emission regulations, such as BS 4 and China 5, being implemented in India and China respectively, are expected to result in the increased penetration of SCR in vehicles in the region. This is consequently expected to fuel the growth of the diesel exhaust fuel market in the region.

The bulk supply mode segment is expected to be the largest segment of the diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket during the forecast period. Bulk supply modes which are directly supplied to the fleet are cheapest as compared to other supply modes. Owing to the bulk quantities, the price that the customer needs to pay is less. Customers in emerging regions such as Asia-Oceania and Row also prefer bulk supply mode than other supply modes, due to the lower price that they have to pay. Despite the expected increase in distribution of diesel exhaust fluid through dispensing pumps in the next 5 years, the bulk mode will always be the preferred mode by fleet owners than all the other supply modes of DEF.

The 80-100 HP segment is expected to be the largest segment of the diesel exhaust fluid market in construction equipment application of Off-highway vehicles owing to the reason that 80-100 HP construction equipment is the most widely used equipment type. Approximately 55%-60% of the construction equipment sold worldwide has a power output between 80-100 HP. Furthermore, the penetration of SCR systems in 80-100 HP and >400 HP power output construction equipment is high, due to the high NOx emitted by them as compared to other equipment types.

The SCR catalyst component market is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period, owing to the high price of SCR catalyst compared to other components used in the selective catalytic reduction systems. Thus, the SCR catalyst component OE market in terms of value is the largest in the diesel exhaust fluid market by component. The SCR catalyst is made up of ceramic materials, such as titanium oxide or oxides of metals, such as vanadium, molybdenum, and tungsten, among others. Owing to the presence of such materials, the cost of SCR catalyst is higher which leads to the largest market size of the component.

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market ecosystem consists of DEF manufacturers such as Yara International (Norway), CF International Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), Total S.A. (France), and Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands). DEF is supplied to major OEMs in the automotive industry including Nissan (Japan), General Motors (U.S.), Honda (Japan), and others.